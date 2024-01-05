Stingray and BYD Expand Partnership to Include Calm Radio in their EV Cars

MONTREAL, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a leading music, media, and technology company, today announced the expansion of its global deal with BYD, the world’s leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles. Following the successful integration of Stingray Karaoke, BYD will now include the established Calm Radio app in their models sold across dozens of countries. This represents the first time that Calm Radio has been deployed across a leading EV OEM platform, showcasing Stingray's commitment to revolutionizing the global in-car entertainment landscape with compelling content and features.

Calm Radio offers a unique audio experience that enhances the driving journey with the power of relaxing content, including access to an extensive collection of calming music, podcasts, audiobooks and meditations, all uniquely designed to instill calm and promote concentration. Now drivers and passengers can turn off the noise and congestion and transform their driving experience into a serene journey.

Stingray will provide BYD with well-being videos, featuring calming nature scenes and more, for integration into their unique wellness application. This feature, tailored for stationary activities like camping, enables a more immersive and relaxing experience by lending serene videos. Stingray's video content creates a tranquil ambiance, providing comfort and relaxation for users during their outdoor adventures.

"BYD’s vehicles are equipped with amazing sound and lighting systems, both of which we will enable as part of this endeavor," said Jim Riley, President US division of Stingray. "The launch of Calm Radio into BYD's cars is a natural extension of our roadmap to have best in breed entertainment experiences for both drive and park mode, and we are thrilled that BYD is showcasing this awesome new experience in their cars as they roll them out across the globe."

Calm Radio is set to be launched in BYD's vehicles starting in 2024.

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a global music, media, and technology company, is an industry leader in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. Stingray provides an array of music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, over 100 radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, FAST channels, karaoke products and music apps, and in-car and on-board infotainment content.

BYD is a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Founded in 1995 as a rechargeable battery maker, BYD now boasts a diverse business scope covering automobiles, rail transit, new energy, and electronics. From energy generation and storage to its applications, BYD is dedicated to providing zero-emission energy solutions that reduce global reliance on fossil fuels. Its new energy vehicle footprint now covers 6 continents, over 70 countries and regions, and more than 400 cities.

