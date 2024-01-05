Cell-Based Assays market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% by 2034: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Cell-Based Assays Market Report 2024-2034: Forecasts by Product (Instruments (Microplates, Microplate Reader, Liquid Handling System, Incubator, Microscope, Others), Consumables (Reagents, Assay Kits, Cell Lines, Probes & Labels, Others), Software, Services)), by Application (Drug Discovery, Basic Research, ADME Studies, Toxicology, Others), by End-users (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic Institutes, CROs, Others) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The Cell-Based Assays market is estimated at US$18,875.2 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Growing Demand for Precision Medicine Impacting Cell-Based Assays Market Positively

The growing emphasis on precision medicine has emerged as a transformative force in the field of healthcare, significantly impacting the cell-based assays market. Precision medicine seeks to customize medical treatments based on individual patient characteristics, taking into account factors such as genetic makeup, lifestyle, and environmental influences. This paradigm shift has profound implications for drug development and necessitates advanced tools like cell-based assays to meet the demands of personalized therapies. For instance, in the year 2023, approximately 2.3 million genetic tests conducted globally were employed for precision medicine treatments. Projections indicate that by 2027, this number is expected to rise to approximately 5.5 million. In addition, in the year 2023, personalized medicines constituted 35% of the overall FDA-approved new molecular entities. It is anticipated that by 2024, this percentage will surpass 45% of the approved new molecular entities.

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Impact on the Cell-Based Assays Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has exerted a profound impact on various sectors, including the life sciences and healthcare industries. The cell-based assays market, which plays a pivotal role in drug discovery, development, and research, has not been immune to these effects. The pandemic has led to disruptions in supply chains, delays in research activities, and a shift in priorities towards addressing the immediate challenges posed by the virus. Many research institutions and pharmaceutical companies repurposed their resources and expertise to focus on COVID-19-related projects, diverting attention and resources away from non-essential research, including certain cell-based assays. Additionally, lockdowns, social distancing measures, and restrictions on laboratory activities have hindered the smooth functioning of research facilities, impacting the overall demand for cell-based assays.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Increased Need of Cell-Based Assays in Drug Discovery and Development

The continual need for more efficient and reliable methods in drug discovery and development stands out as a primary driver propelling the growth of the cell-based assays market. In the dynamic landscape of pharmaceutical research, cell-based assays have become indispensable tools, playing a pivotal role in various stages of the drug development pipeline. One key aspect where cell-based assays make a significant impact is in early-stage drug screening. These assays provide researchers with a platform to assess the effects of potential drug candidates on cellular functions, allowing for the identification of promising compounds. By using cells as a model system, researchers can gain insights into how drugs interact with biological pathways, facilitating the selection of candidates that are more likely to exhibit therapeutic effects. For instance, the exploration of artificial intelligence in pharmaceuticals presents compelling prospects for drug development. Discovering efficiencies in the drug development pipeline has the potential to annually save the industry tens of millions, expedite the introduction of treatments to the market, and ultimately enhance patient outcomes.

Advances in Biotechnology Driving the Demand for Sophisticated Cell-Based Assays

Advances in biotechnology, specifically in genomics, proteomics, and cell biology, are playing a pivotal role in propelling the demand for sophisticated cell-based assays. The convergence of these technological advancements has opened new avenues for researchers, enabling them to delve deeper into the intricacies of cellular functions, signaling pathways, and complex molecular interactions. For instance, in 2023, biotechnology contributed $436 billion to drug revenues, demonstrating a consistent upward trend over recent years.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Growing Adoption of Label-Free Cell-Based Assays

The growing adoption of label-free cell-based assays represents a significant paradigm shift in the field of biomedical research and drug discovery. Label-free assays offer distinct advantages over traditional methods by eliminating the need for exogenous labels or dyes, allowing for real-time and non-invasive monitoring of cellular responses. This innovative approach provides researchers with a more physiologically relevant understanding of cellular behavior, enabling a more accurate representation of biological processes. The label-free technology's capacity to capture dynamic cellular changes in their natural state is particularly valuable in studying complex phenomena such as cell signaling, migration, and proliferation. For instance, computer vision meets microfluidics with the utlization of a label-free method for high-throughput cell analysis.

3D Cell Culture Models as a Cornerstone of Advanced Assays

The adoption of 3D cell culture models represents a significant and transformative opportunity within the cell-based assays market. In contrast to conventional 2D cell cultures, 3D models offer a more sophisticated and physiologically relevant environment that better mirrors in vivo conditions. This enhanced representation of biological systems is particularly crucial in the fields of drug screening and toxicity testing, where the limitations of 2D cultures have become increasingly recognized. The dynamic nature of 3D cell culture models allows for a more accurate simulation of cellular interactions, tissue architecture, and microenvironments, providing researchers and pharmaceutical companies with a more realistic platform to assess drug responses and potential toxic effects.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the Cell-Based Assays market are Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, BioAgilytix Labs LLC, Bio-Rad Laboratories, BioVision Inc., Charles River Laboratories, Cisbio (Revvity), Danaher Corporation, DiscoverX (Eurofins), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GE HealthCare, InSphero, Merck KGaA and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. among other players. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

In December 2023, BD introduced a suite of new cell culture solutions designed to streamline cell line development and manufacturing processes. These solutions include the BD BACS™ 2.0 Automated Cell Culture System, the BD OptEIA™ 3D Cell Culture Matrix, and the BD FACSVerse™ Flow Cytometer.

In November 2023, Bio-Rad Laboratories introduced a new cell-based potency assay for biologic drug development. The assay uses the xCELLigence RTCA system to measure the activity of biologic drugs in real time. This information can be used to optimize the development and manufacturing of biologic drugs.

