ON SEMICONDUCTOR SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In ON Semiconductor To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against ON Semiconductor Corporation ("ON Semiconductor" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ON) and reminds investors of the February 12, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) revenues from billions of dollars in reported LTSAs were “committed” and “locked in,” and were effectively certain to be obtained by the Company when, in fact, the Company could and would abrogate the LTSAs at a customer’s request; (2) LTSAs provided “predictable” and “sustainable” performance to drive the Company’s growth, even in tough macroeconomic conditions, when, in fact, they would be modified or eliminated as conditions changed; and (3) Defendants had “good visibility” into customer demand when, in fact, demand could be reduced on short notice, even where LTSAs were in effect.

On October 30, 2023, investors learned the truth about the purported benefits of the Company’s LTSA strategy and the achievability of projected revenue from the Company’s products subject to LTSAs, when ON Semiconductor announced its third quarter 2023 financial results. During the accompanying investor earnings call held that same day, Defendant El-Khoury, in his opening remarks, revealed that ON Semiconductor would miss its $1 billion SiC 2023 revenue target by approximately $200 million—roughly 20% of the Company’s expected SiC revenue for the year— due to “a single automotive OEM’s recent reduction in demand.”

On this news, the price of ON Semiconductor common stock plummeted $18.18 per share, or nearly 22%, from a close of $83.52 per share on October 27, 2023, to close at $65.34 per share on October 30, 2023.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

