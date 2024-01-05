New to The Street Announces its Four Corporate Interviews, Episode 543, Airing on the Fox Business Network, Monday, January 8, 2024, at 10:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street, a nationally broadcasted TV show, announces episode 543, airing on the Fox Business Network, Monday, January 8, 2024, at 10:30 PM PT.



New to The Street's 543rd TV episode line-up features the following four (4) Corporate interviews:

1). Biopharmaceutical – Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) interview with David Luci, President/CEO.

2). "Game Changers Segment" interview with Dr. Navjit Dhaliwal, CEO, IAGON (CRYPTO: IAG) ($IAG)

3). GOLD – Glint Pay's interview with Jason Cozens, CEO.

4). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security – Weekly Hack" segment with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) (Sekur®).

Episode 543

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio talks with David Luci, the President/CEO of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP). As a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical business, ACXP is developing a new class of antibiotics for life-threatening bacterial infections. David updates viewers on the Company's FDA Phase 2 clinical trial on the Ibezapolstat drug, a treatment for patients with Clostridioides difficile Infections (CDI). Based on positive data from Phase 2a and Phase 2b, management is now going forward with the FDA Phase 3. The Company compared its top-line data with the currently used standard-of-care drugs in the marketplace, and Ibezapolstat has impressive positive results. Phases 2a and 2b confirmed that the drug had success in 25 out of 26 patients, approximately 96% success with no reinfections. Competitor drugs have been used for decades to treat CDI, but the reinfection rates are very high. ACXP's Ibezapolstat study results have shown to combat reinfections effectively. Based on the data and other publications regarding the market size for newly discovered and effective treatment of CDI, ACXP believes Ibezapolstat could be a market worth over $1B. David explains how the Company will fund its FDA Phase 3 study and, upon successful approval, will leverage data/results for future approval(s) with the European Medicines Agency. Decades-old antibacterial drugs are not working due to changes in the molecular composition of CDI. Thousands of people worldwide die annually, with many catching CDI in hospitals and nursing homes. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. believes its Ibezapolstat drug is the next generation for effectively treating CDI. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - https://www.acurxpharma.com/.

New to The Street airs its "Game Changers Segment" with TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry, who talks with Dr. Navjit Dhaliwal, CEO of IAGON (CRYPTO: IAG) ($IAG). IAGON is a "Game Changer" in the data compliance and storage industries with innovative decentralized blockchain technology solutions. Navjit talks about the global data breaches occurring in all industry types and how they happen. IAGON is a decentralized cloud storage solution with no single server holding data. "Big Tech" providers maintain a single server and a single file, so hackers steal clients' data when a cybersecurity breach occurs. IAGON is different; it slices data with multiple redundancies, is held on a secure and protected blockchain on numerous cloud servers. These location "Nodes" have several different data matrixes to meet clients' data storage and management needs. As a fully protected service, clients can choose performance options with locations in the USA, Norway, and elsewhere. IAGON blockchain data services improve users with operational sovereignty over data. With IAGON, data is in the client's control, no longer given to large "Big Tech" platforms without consent or fees. With layered encryption protocols, IAGON's decentralized blockchain data creates an ecosystem that can assist in many computer industries. AI, machine learning, and other technology platforms can benefit from adopting the IAGON platform. Navjit likens IAGON to Airbnb for data storage and management. With worldwide cybersecurity concerns magnified, all industries seek ways to protect themselves from data breaches. IAGON's decentralized blockchain data management ecosystem provides for multiple industries and uses, ensuring complete data protection, integrity, and efficiency. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Iagon - https://iagon.com/.

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King talks with Jason Cozens, CEO of Glint Pay, discussing how the Company's GOLD payment platform works and its significance concerning current worldwide economic issues. The invention of Glint is to liberate everyone from the current global monetary system. The Glint Pay App is the only worldwide payment platform that uses allocated GOLD for everyday purchases. GOLD commodity prices are up, and Jason expects higher prices due to the economic and inflationary problems globally. Banking failures, US Treasury devaluations, and geopolitical conflicts increase prices. The US dollar and other fiat currencies have lost significant purchasing power over the past few decades. GOLD has and will continue to maintain its stored value, having done so for the last 2000 years. Jason explains that the US Constitution allows states to use gold and silver as payment. A handful of US states are considering using precious metals as an alternative to dollars. Glint Pay sees a huge opportunity, believing its platform could assist these US State governments in an easy-to-integrate platform, using GOLD as payment for State operations. The Glint Pay App works where account holders can buy, sell, save, spend, and send a GOLD holding using the debit Glint Pay MasterCard, an answer to overcoming financial insecurities in a turbulent world. Glint Pay account holders' GOLD holdings are in safes in Switzerland and insured through Lloyd's of London. Download the app to buy, save, spend, and send real GOLD and defend yourselves from macro-financial issues. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Glint Pay - https://glintpay.com/us.

Internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) (Sekur®) and New to The Street TV Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry present the "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security – The Weekly Hack" segment. Ana and Alain discuss the topic of the recent hacking and the theft of data at well-known casino properties, Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts. The hack occurred from a source in the USA, and the FBI is still investigating the crime. Alain says casino data is valuable, providing information like names, addresses, hotel stay particulars, and other private info. Most likely, the hackers are selling stolen data on the "Dark Web." Even if you haven't been to these Las Vegas properties recently, data from years ago was probably on the servers when stolen. At the onset, it looked like the hack came from an email; casinos and other businesses, unfortunately, use open-source email platforms. The best option is to have a secure Sekur Private Data Ltd email platform. Sekur offers a new product, SekurRelay, software that allows management and other C-suite executives a private and secure email communication platform. Unique to Sekur, the product enables splitting a business domain, allowing emails on Sekur's platform without limiting the domain's other emails on other platforms. The product comes with SekurMail's SekurSend/SekurReply feature that invites electronic communication on Sekur's closed-loop encrypted platform. The recipient must not be a Sekur subscriber to enjoy the security and privacy features of the product. Subscribers can send emails with time limits, password protection, and other time-out features to enhance privacy for themselves and the recipient. SekurMail has two alias email addresses used for general emails, not for transmitting private data. Alain also recommends its SekurVPN services, which allows end-users to appear always as operating in Switzerland, masking a subscriber's internet footprint. IP addresses are private under Swiss privacy laws. Any data mining or reselling of information is a significant violation in Switzerland, the strictest privacy law in the world. Alain again informs viewers that Sekur Private Data, Ltd. wholly owns and controls its Swiss base servers, never sells data, never mines data, never asks for phone numbers, never uses 3rd party providers, and never tracks internet traffic. The Company is offering PROMO CODE: PRIVACY that gives 15% savings toward monthly and yearly subscriptions to any of its services. Viewers, please tune in next time for the newest cybersecurity topic on the "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security– Weekly Hack" segment. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – https://sekurprivatedata.com/ , http:/sekur.com/ and https://sekur.com/en/vpn. Privacy has arrived!

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP):

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical Company focused on developing new antibiotics for difficult-to-treat infections. The Company's approach is to develop antibiotic candidates that target the DNA polymerase IIIC enzyme. Its R&D pipeline includes antibiotic product candidates that target Gram-positive bacteria, including Clostridioides difficile, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus (VRE), and drug-resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae (DRSP). The Company's Ibezapolstat is a novel, orally administered antibiotic developed as a Gram-Positive Selective Spectrum (GPSS™) antibacterial. It is the first of a new class of DNA polymerase IIIC inhibitors under development by Acurx to treat bacterial infections. Ibezapolstat's unique spectrum of activity, which includes C. difficile but spares other Firmicutes and the important Actinobacteria phyla, appears to contribute to maintaining a healthy gut microbiome. The Company completed Phase 2 clinical trials of Ibezapolstat. To learn more about Acurx Pharmaceuticals and its product pipeline, please visit www.acurxpharma.com.

About IAGON (CRYPTO: IAG) ($IAG):

IAGON was founded in 2017 in Hamar, Norway because people need to be in control of their data. The idea started as an attempt to solve significant issues related to how healthcare data is stored, with modern solutions severely lacking transparency for individuals at a national and international level. The initial ambition of IAGON was to create a secure way for individuals to hold and thereby own their health data and interact more effectively with health services. IAGON aims to build a marketplace for decentralized storage and computing resources. The first version of the protocol will implement a storage marketplace to make joining the shared storage economy simple and transparent for everyone. The protocol will allow storage providers to earn rewards by trading their excess storage to resource consumers on a marketplace at a transparent price while ensuring data privacy, security, and accessibility. Its token-based economy is based on computer, server, and data center owners who join the storage and processing power grids. In return for sharing the capabilities of their machine, they will be granted IAGON tokens that can be traded back to fat money, while any party who wishes to utilize their capabilities will purchase tokens to distribute them to the parties that provide their services to the blockchain grid - https://iagon.com/.

About Glint Pay:

Glint Pay allows the client to choose a monetary position in currency or gold as money. Clients can buy, save, exchange, and spend global currencies and gold at cheaper rates than banks. Glint is reliable and gives you more financial choices and more freedom. In addition to Glint Pay's ground-breaking gold currency, their app offers clients the freedom to save in USD and gold. Clients can exchange between them in seconds, on the move, and always get the real exchange rate and low, transparent fees. Use the Glint card to spend the money saved in wallets in more than 150 currencies anywhere around the world that accepts Mastercard with only a 0.5% transaction fee. Glint is an Electronic Money Institution authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority (FAC) in the United Kingdom - https://glintpay.com/en_us/.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites, www.sekur.com, approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https:/sekurprivatedata.com and https://sekur.com; Twitter: @sekurprivate.

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated programming television brands, "New to The Street." Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen-rated and sponsored broadcast programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street show appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming. Interviews are also available on New to The Street's YouTube channel @NewtotheStreetTV - https://www.newtothestreet.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer US/Canada:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of when such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "likely," and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may," "will," "should," "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as of the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limiting, the foregoing expectations. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

1-917-330-2564

"New to The Street" Business Development Office

1-516-696-5900

Support@NewToTheStreet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1b16941-e9ed-4223-85d9-f6049bd0b917