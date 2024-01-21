Bent Tree Vineyard & Lodge Celebrates the Prestigious 2023 Best of Georgia Award
JASPER, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bent Tree Vineyard & Lodge, a renowned retreat nestled in the North Georgia mountains, proudly announces its recent achievement of the 2023 Best of Georgia Award. This prestigious honor, determined by customer votes, highlights the lodge's exceptional service and unwavering commitment to quality. It is the 2nd consecutive year they have won this award.
Founded by Brent and Debi Hancock, Bent Tree Vineyard & Lodge has been a symbol of entrepreneurial spirit and dedication. The founders' vision was to create a unique destination that reflects the local heritage, drawing inspiration from the Native American tradition of using bent trees as trail markers. Today, the lodge and vineyard serve as a contemporary guide to the natural wonders and attractions of the North Georgia mountains.
The lodge's diverse offerings play a significant role in its success. Guests enjoy a perfect blend of rustic charm and contemporary amenities amidst scenic vineyards and breathtaking mountain landscapes. Additionally, the on-site winery, Cairn View Winery (a 2023 Best of Georgia Award Winner for Wineries) offers guests the opportunity to enjoy a wide range of great wines.
"The Best of Georgia Award is a testament to our deep bond with our guests and the community," says Brent Hancock, co-founder of Bent Tree Vineyard & Lodge. "Our aim has always been to provide more than just accommodation; we strive to offer an experience that deeply resonates with the essence of this region. This award is a recognition of our team's hard work and the strong relationship we've built with those who visit us."
Bent Tree Vineyard & Lodge has become a sought-after destination for those seeking an authentic experience in the North Georgia mountains. This accolade not only acknowledges the exceptional services provided by the lodge but also celebrates the realization of a dream fueled by passion, dedication, and community support.
**About Bent Tree Vineyard & Lodge:**
Located in the heart of the North Georgia mountains, Bent Tree Vineyard & Lodge offers a unique blend of natural beauty, luxurious comfort, and local charm. With its award-winning services and picturesque setting, it stands as a premier destination for those seeking a genuine mountain getaway.
