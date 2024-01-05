Cancer Medicines Forum workshop, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from 5 April 2024, 13:00 (CEST) to 5 April 2024, 18:00 (CEST)

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) are co-chairing the Cancer Medicines Forum (CMF) which objective is to integrate the work of the academic sector into the regulatory decision-making process by acting as an unique channel between the regulator and academic clinical research.

The deliverables of the CMF are aimed at supporting policy decisions to facilitate treatment optimisation in Europe with a focus on post-licensing questions based on clinically relevant end-points for patients in the healthcare setting.

The CMF will be reporting its observations and preliminary solutions to address treatment optimisation at a hybrid workshop to be held at the EMA on 5th April 2024 under the Auspices of the EU Belgian Presidency.