Sana Biotechnology Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for SC262, a Hypoimmune-modified, CD22-directed Allogeneic CAR T Therapy, for Patients with Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Malignancies

SEATTLE, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA), a company focused on changing the possible for patients through engineered cells, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the company’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application to initiate a study of SC262 in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies, initially in patients who have received prior CD19-directed CAR T therapy.



Engineered CAR T cell therapies for B-cell malignancies use binders to target proteins expressed on the surface of B cells. One such protein, CD19, has been the target of all approved autologous CAR T therapies for B-cell lymphoma and B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia to date. Unfortunately, incomplete responses or relapses occur in approximately 60% of CD19 CAR T-treated patients. CD22, which is also a B-cell surface protein, has emerged as an alternative to address failure to achieve durable complete responses with CD19-directed CAR T therapy. SC262 expresses the same CAR, including the same CD22 binder, used in CD22-directed CAR T therapies tested in multiple academic clinical trials. To date, these trials have shown durable complete responses in a substantial number of patients in the relapse setting following treatment with a CD19-directed CAR T therapy.

“Patients who have failed a CD19-directed CAR T therapy represent a significant unmet need, and this population is growing as more patients receive these therapies,” said Doug Williams, PhD, Sana’s President of Research and Development. “SC262 represents an important potential option for these patients and is the next step in building Sana’s hypoimmune CAR T therapy platform. Over the past twelve months, Sana has received three IND regulatory clearances, as well as supported the authorization of an investigator-sponsored CTA, to begin new studies utilizing our hypoimmune platform in seven different indications in oncology, B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases, and type 1 diabetes. We look forward to presenting data from all of these studies this year, including initial proof of concept data for SC262 later this year.”

About SC262 in B-cell Malignancies

SC262 is a hypoimmune, CD22-directed allogeneic CAR T cell therapy derived from healthy donor CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. SC262 is developed with Sana’s hypoimmune platform, which is designed to overcome the immunologic rejection of allogeneic cells and may result in longer CAR T cell persistence and a higher rate of durable complete responses for patients with B-cell malignancies. CD22 is expressed on lymphoma and leukemia cells in most patients with these diseases, including those that have failed CD19- and/or a CD20-directed therapies. SC262 is initially being explored in patients that have failed a previous CD19-directed therapy. The hypoimmune technology includes disruption of major histocompatibility (MHC) class I and MHC class II expression to allow cells to evade the adaptive immune system, which includes antibody and T cell responses, as well as overexpression of CD47 to evade the innate immune cell system, in particular macrophages and natural killer (NK) cells. The company has presented data across multiple preclinical models highlighting the potential of this platform to cloak cells from immune recognition and the potential of SC262 as a therapeutic for patients with B-cell malignancies.

About Hypoimmune Platform

Sana’s hypoimmune platform is designed to create cells ex vivo that can “hide” from the patient’s immune system to enable the transplant of allogeneic cells without the need for immunosuppression. We are applying the hypoimmune technology to both donor-derived allogeneic T cells, with the goal of making potent and persistent CAR T cells at scale, and pluripotent stem cells, which can then be differentiated into multiple cell types at scale. Preclinical data published in peer-reviewed journals demonstrate across a variety of cell types that these transplanted allogeneic cells are able to evade both the innate and adaptive arms of the immune system while retaining their activity. Our most advanced programs utilizing this platform include an allogeneic CAR T program targeting CD19+ cancers, an allogeneic CAR T program for B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases, an allogeneic CAR T program targeting CD22+ cancers, and stem-cell derived pancreatic islet cells for patients with type 1 diabetes.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. We share a vision of repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells, and making our therapies broadly available to patients. We are a passionate group of people working together to create an enduring company that changes how the world treats disease. Sana has operations in Seattle, Cambridge, South San Francisco, and Rochester. For more information about Sana Biotechnology, please visit https://sana.com/.

