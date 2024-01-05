Submit Release
IAM continues to treat endangered ancient tree in Avenida do Conselheiro Ferreira de Almeida

MACAU, January 5 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) continues to follow up on the condition of an endangered camphor tree in Avenida do Conselheiro Ferreira de Almeida. Although healing measures such as using medication, pruning to control the height and treatment were taken in recent months, the growth condition of the tree has not improved. Currently, the leaves in the tree crown have all withered and there are signs of disease and pest infestation. IAM will continue to monitor the tree. A notice has been affixed next to the tree to remind the public to pay attention when they walk past the tree to ensure safety.

IAM continues to monitor the growth of ancient and valuable trees in Macao and urges the public to pay attention to the trees around them on a daily basis. If they find any abnormality regarding a tree’s growth or health condition, they can report it to IAM through “IAM Connect” or by calling the Civic Service Hotline 2833 7676. Meanwhile, the industry, owners and users of private gardens and land are also called upon to regularly check and follow up on the condition of their trees, especially to take preventive measures before the typhoon and rainy season to reduce the occurrence of accidents.

