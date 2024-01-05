Online Book Shop of the Cultural Affairs Bureau launches new “bulk purchase offer”

MACAU, January 5 - Since its launch by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the Online Book Shop has been well received by local and overseas readers. In order to promote a reading atmosphere and in appreciation of readers’ support, the Online Book Shop will launch new “bulk purchase offer” from 5 January 2024, providing different discounts based on the quantity of books purchased. Readers may enjoy a 10% discount when purchasing two books, a 15% discount when purchasing three or four books, and a 20% discount when purchasing five or more books.

Several new books have been launched on the Online Book Shop recently, including Selection of Macao Literary Works 2021-2022, An Introduction to Macao Modernist Poetry, Centennial Retrospective of Lok Cheong's Art, A Gathering of Treasures - The 70th Anniversary of the Yu Un Chinese Calligraphers and Painters Association of Macao, and Pawnshop Basics. Interested readers are welcome to purchase.

IC offers over 380 types of books and periodicals on the Online Book Shop, including publications in traditional Chinese, simplified Chinese, Portuguese and English, with a rich and diverse range of categories including history, literature, visual arts, performing arts, culture, and academic research and studies. Readers can place orders and make payments through the website, and request delivery of publications through EMS or pick up their orders at IC libraries. Non-local readers can request the delivery of publications through EMS of the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau to their designated locations, while local readers can choose to pick up their books in person at the IC’s 13 public libraries (located in Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane).

In addition to the “bulk purchase offer”, the Online Book Shop also offers a special discount on Review of Culture. Local and overseas readers are welcome to place their orders online. For more information, please visit IC’s Online Book Shop website at www.icm.gov.mo/bookshop or email to bookshop@icm.gov.mo.