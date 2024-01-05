Macao Polytechnic University International Examination Seminar 2024 held on January 6

MACAU, January 5 - Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) continues to expand international and national examination and certification services and offer various types of continuing education courses, establishes an examination and certification centre in Macao, supports the “1+4” moderate economic diversification of Macao, and provides a series of international examinations and tests. MPU holds the “International Examination Seminar 2024” on January 6. Candidates from Macao and the Great Bay Area are welcome to attend.

“Macao Polytechnic University International Examination Seminar 2024” is held at 3 pm on January 6 (Saturday) at the MPU Auditorium, Rua de Luís Gonzaga Gomes, Macao. It will be hosted by the Director of MPU-Bell Centre of English to explain the internationally recognized “IELTS” examination, “SAT” test (Scholastic Aptitude Test), “ACT” test (American College Test) and English training courses. The seminar is suitable for candidates from Macao, Hong Kong and the Mainland. The “IELTS” examination is run by the British Council. As an international English proficiency certification test, more than 9,000 institutions around the world recognize the results of the test and there are more than 2.2 million tests taken every year. The SAT test is the scholastic assessment test run by the College Board. It is one of the important references for high school students around the world to apply for scholarships and admission to universities in USA. The ACT test includes four parts: mathematics, reading, science and English. It measures the academic level of high school students and their ability to complete college studies. With the ACT test scores one can apply for more than 4,000 universities around the world.

MPU has been providing international examination and training services in Macao since 2003. It has continued to increase the types of examinations and expand services to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Great Bay Area since 2020. The convenient examination location, excellent facilities and services of MPU-Bell Centre of English are highly popular among candidates. The Centre has been awarded the “Gold member of the British Council IELTS Test Partnership Program”. It is the first and only institution in Macao to receive this honor. The Centre has a team of English teaching trainers with rich experience. It provides students with IELTS and SAT training, along with the offer of TKT Cambridge English teacher training for teachers. The Centre has been offering high-quality training for English teaching and learning to a large number of institutions and schools in Macao and abroad. It continues to hold large-scale examination sessions, open English professional training courses, and actively promote English training and study tours in Macao for teachers, students, enterprises and institutions at home and abroad.

“Macao Polytechnic University International Examination Seminar 2024” is free of charge. Please contact MPU-Bell Centre of English at 8599 3163 for seat reservation or for enquiry.