The issue of fragmentation in EU space governance

With the advent of the so-called “space race” era during the Cold War, states started giving major consideration to developing their space capabilities, having realised the many advantages they could bring. Indeed, military operations in space primarily concern satellite-based surveillance, communications, and intelligence operations, thus allowing states to benefit from them as space-related development can, among many things, extend the range and capabilities of communications, improve missile early warning and enhance situational awareness beyond any terrestrial capability. Realising the various advantages brought by space policies led to proliferation as space capabilities are now increasing across a growing list of nations. Nevertheless, competition has also risen, as states aspire to improve their space capabilities to have a significant advantage over their counterparts. In this context, the European Union has acknowledged the risks that competition and proliferation can bring and has started working on a common Space Policy and Strategy; such action could better protect space systems and services, while maximising the potential use of these systems for security and defence purposes, thus reinforcing the role of the EU as a global space power (EEAS, 2023.) However, fragmentation challenges current European space policy governance.

About the Author

Asia Corsano is a Researcher at Finabel.