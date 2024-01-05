South Jersey Gas Ranked #2 for Midsize Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction in the East Region by J.D. Power

Elizabethtown Gas Ranked #1 for Midsize Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction in the East Region by J.D. Power

Atlantic City and Union, NJ, January 5, 2024 – Elizabethtown Gas ranked highest in Customer Satisfaction with Residential Natural Gas Service in the East among Midsize Utilities in the J.D. Power 2023 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study for the ninth year in a row.

Elizabethtown Gas ranked #1 and South Jersey Gas ranked #2. Elizabethtown Gas earned #1 in the following study factors: Safety & Reliability; Billing & Payment, Price; Corporate Citizenship; Communications; Customer Care.

“Elizabethtown Gas employees are dedicated to providing exemplary customer experiences every day. This recognition is a result of our commitment,” said Christie McMullen, president and COO, Elizabethtown Gas. “Our customers rely on us to deliver safe, reliable, affordable natural gas every day. They deserve nothing but the best.”

About Elizabethtown Gas

Elizabethtown Gas, subsidiary of SJI, delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to approximately 300,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in parts of Union, Middlesex, Sussex, Warren, Hunterdon, Morris, and Mercer counties. For nine years in a row, Elizabethtown Gas has ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Residential Natural Gas Service in the East among Midsize Utilities by J.D. Power for nine years in a row. For more information, visit elizabethtowngas.com.

About South Jersey Gas

South Jersey Gas, subsidiary of SJI, delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to more than 400,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Salem, and portions of Gloucester, Burlington and Camden counties in New Jersey. For more information, visit southjerseygas.com.