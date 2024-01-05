Home Healthcare Market Size is projected to reach US$ 8,78,383.5 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 9.8%: Fact.MR Report

Rising Concerns Regarding Chronic Diseases among the Elderly and Need for Proper Care to Create Lucrative Growth Opportunities in the Market

Rockville , Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global home healthcare market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,45,256.6 million in 2024. The market is projected to grow significantly at a 9.8% CAGR through 2034. The market is projected to reach US$ 8,78,383.5 million by 2034.



As the elderly population grows, there is a greater demand for home healthcare services in the comfort of their own homes. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of specific conditions like dementia and Alzheimer's and orthopedic ailments are raising the demand for specialized care offered by home healthcare specialists. This is especially significant because many patients prefer to receive care at home rather than in a hospital or nursing home.

Advancements in technology, such as remote monitoring devices and telemedicine, are also predicted to boost the home healthcare sector, allowing for more cost-effective and efficient care. Overall, the home healthcare market is expected to increase rapidly in the coming decade.

The sector is facing a fundamental challenge, which is a lack of professional home healthcare service providers. The fact that the position of a home healthcare provider necessitates particular skills and training that few people possess is restraining the market’s progress. As a result, there is a shortage of skilled specialists, which hinders the expansion of the home healthcare market.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 8,78,383.5 million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 9.8 % CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 48 Tables No. of Figures 144 Figures

“The rising expenditure on healthcare is an important cause of concern for governments and healthcare organizations worldwide. To address this issue, many people are turning to alternatives such as home healthcare, which is a cost-effective alternative to a hospital stay," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global home healthcare market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2024 to 2034.

The North American home healthcare market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2024 to 2034.

The market in the United States is expected to register a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period.

The home healthcare industry in China is expected to rise at a CAGR of 9.9% through 2034.

Based on the service type, the nursing segment leads the market, with an expected share of 38.0% in 2024.



Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Abbott,

3M Healthcare,

Baxter International Inc.,

Medtronic PLC,

Cardinal Health Inc.,

Air Liquide,

Amedisys, Inc.,

NxStage Medical, Inc.

Competitive Landscape

Market players are focusing on growing their operations in new markets and developing countries to take advantage of the significant market growth potential of these regions. Suppliers are actively creating novel products and services to deal with these problems and make profits through market development prospects.

Recent Development

In 2021, Abbott recently unveiled NeuroSphere myPath, a new digital health software designed to assist doctors in tracking and managing chronic pain in patients. This enhanced version enables clinicians to track patients' progress and provide more targeted treatments. Service providers are banding together to improve care quality.

