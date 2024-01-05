Submit Release
Bridgeline Releases "Smart Search" AI Product, Securing Over $60K in ARR

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a leading marketing technology software company, announced today the launch of its innovative HawkSearch AI product, "Smart Search".

Smart Search has led to five new license sales worth over $60k in annual recurring revenue upon its release within December of 2023. The product leverages advanced AI algorithms, vector DBs, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and Large Language Models (LLMs) to provide an unparalleled search experience, offering intuitive and highly accurate search results. Its unique features include keyword, concept and image search capabilities, setting new standards in the realm of eCommerce search technology.

With Smart Search, customers have two new ways to find products through concept and image search. The AI discerns the intent behind search terms, providing accurate results for even the most ambiguous queries and allowing image-based searches that redefine user interaction and efficiency for eCommerce sites.

A spokesperson from AIC Millworks, one of Smart Search's early adopters, praised the product: "HawkSearch had the most solid product offering in the market…The upcoming Concept and Image Search features particularly won me over."

“Bridgeline believes all of its HawkSearch customers will benefit from Smart Search,” says Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. “Therefore, we are launching a campaign to reach out to hundreds of customers to understand the benefits of selecting Smart Search to increase their sales in the new calendar year.”

