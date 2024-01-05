Healthcare Triangle, Inc. to Participate at the 2024 MUSE Executive Institute

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCTI) (“Healthcare Triangle,” “HCTI” or the “Company”), a leader in digital transformation solutions including managed services, cloud enablement, cybersecurity, data analytics, and AI data processing for the healthcare and life sciences industries, announced that it will sponsoring and participating at the 2024 MUSE Executive Institute, being held Jan 7th-9th, 2024 at The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, California.



“We are excited to participate and sponsor this prestigious event,” said Lena Kannappan, Co-founder, Head of Business and Strategic Partnerships for Healthcare Triangle. “The event’s theme ‘Solving Workforce Challenges’, encompasses staffing, productivity, and AI integration, for which Healthcare Triangle specializes and provides solutions. In the ever-evolving MEDITECH landscape, our focus is on guiding the healthcare industry with the proper tools to automate, improve workflows, and innovate. We look forward to attending the Muse Executive Institute in order to both learn and provide our expertise in the dynamically changing MEDITECH environment (alt. ecosystem).”

Event Details

Event: 2024 MUSE Executive Institute

Registration link: Click here to register

Date: Jan 7, 2024, 12:00 PM (PT) - Jan 9, 2024, 01:00 PM (PT)

Location: The Resort at Pelican Hill, 22701 S Pelican Hill Rd, Newport Beach, CA 92657

HCTI Attendees:

Kelly Ziner, PMP, Principal Consultant and Manager, Healthcare Triangle

Damian David, Senior Director of Sales and Business Development, Healthcare Triangle

Attendees Bios:

Kelly Ziner, PMP, Principal Consultant and Manager, of Healthcare Triangle is a seasoned Principal Consultant in MEDITECH's web ambulatory field, having 9 years as a consultant and 11 years in MEDITECH. With expertise in implementation, integration, and optimization, she has completed 15+ successful ambulatory projects. Her profound grasp of clinical, practice management, and quality aspects empowers her to elevate operational efficiency and patient care. As a trusted MEDITECH web ambulatory consultant, Kelly stands out for her technical prowess, strategic approach, and unwavering client dedication, setting a high standard in the industry.

Damian David, Senior Director of Sales and Business Development, of Healthcare Triangle has a 23+ year career in implementing, consulting on, analysing, marketing, and delivering IT solutions to the healthcare industry. He has assisted countless hospitals and organizations in adopting technologies, from EHRs to secure cloud solutions. Damian's expertise spans leadership, consulting, project management, marketing, sales, and more. His ability to effectively fuse technology and healthcare, coupled with his commitment to client success, has led to increased performance, satisfaction, and market share.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., based in Pleasanton, California, reinforces healthcare progress through breakthrough technology and extensive industry knowledge and expertise. We support healthcare including hospitals and health systems, payers, and pharma/life sciences organizations in their effort to improve health outcomes through better utilization of the data and information technologies that they rely on. Healthcare Triangle achieves HITRUST Certification for Cloud and Data Platform (CaDP), marketed as CloudEz™ and DataEz™. HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates to our clients the highest standards for data protection and information security. Healthcare Triangle enables the adoption of new technologies, data enlightenment, business agility, and response to immediate business needs and competitive threats. The highly regulated healthcare and life sciences industries rely on Healthcare Triangle for expertise in digital transformation encompassing the cloud, security and compliance, identity management, data lifecycle management, healthcare interoperability, and clinical and business performance optimization. www.healthcaretriangle.com.

