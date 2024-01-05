Greif Announces Price Increase for Uncoated Recycled Paperboard (URB), Tube and Core and Protective Packaging Products

DELAWARE, Ohio, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a world leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today it is implementing a $40 to $70 per short ton increase for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) and a minimum 6.0 percent increase on all tube and core and protective packaging products.

The uncoated recycled paperboard increase is effective with new orders and shipments on and after February 5, 2024. The tube and core and protective packaging increase is effective with shipments on and after February 12, 2024.

The URB price increase is in response to increased raw material, energy, labor and transportation costs and maintenance expenses as well as increasing demand across the Greif paperboard network. The tube and core and protective packaging products price increase is a consequence of the URB price increase, the primary raw material contained in those products.

About Greif

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: to be the best-performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, flexible products, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, the Company manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company is strategically positioned in over 35 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Matt Leahy

VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

matthew.leahy@greif.com/ +1 740-602-6982