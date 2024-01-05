Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,060 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,966 in the last 365 days.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, January 25

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSBI) announced today that it will issue its fourth quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Thursday, January 25, 2024. Along with the press release announcing the financial results, the Company will publish an investor presentation that will be available on the Webcasts and Presentations page of its investor relations website.

About Midland State Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had total assets of approximately $7.98 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.50 billion. The Company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services and business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

CONTACT:
Eric Lemke, Chief Financial Officer, at elemke@midlandsb.com or (217) 974-7144


Primary Logo

You just read:

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, January 25

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more