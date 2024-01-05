Dyne Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Submit Release
WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced that Joshua Brumm, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 2:15 p.m. PT (5:15 p.m. ET).

A live webcast will be available in the Investors & Media section of Dyne’s website at https://investors.dyne-tx.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations and a replay will be accessible for 30 days following the presentation.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases. With its proprietary FORCE™ platform, Dyne is developing modern oligonucleotide therapeutics that are designed to overcome limitations in delivery to muscle tissue. Dyne has a broad pipeline for serious muscle diseases, including clinical programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and a preclinical program for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). For more information, please visit https://www.dyne-tx.com, and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Amy Reilly
areilly@dyne-tx.com
857-341-1203


