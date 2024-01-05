Submit Release
Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Pregabalin Zentiva, pregabalin, Date of authorisation: 17/07/2015, Revision: 16, Status: Authorised

Pregabalin Zentiva is available as capsules (25, 50, 75, 100, 150, 200, 225 and 300 mg) and can only be obtained with a prescription. The recommended starting dose is 150 mg per day, divided into two or three doses. After three to seven days, the dose can be increased to 300 mg per day. Doses can be increased up to twice more until the most effective dose is reached. The maximum dose is 600 mg per day. Stopping treatment with Pregabalin Zentiva should also be done gradually, over at least a week. Doctors may need to lower the dose in patients who have kidney problems.

