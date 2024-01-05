Shredder Blades Market is Projected to Grow $557 Million, Globally at a 5.3% CAGR by 2028 – Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shredder Blades Market size is projected to grow from USD 431 million in 2023 to USD 557 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.3% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Shredder blades are cutting tools used in shredding machines to cut and shred materials such as plastic, paper, metal, and wood. They come in various sizes and designs, and can be customized to match specific applications. Shredder blades are made of high-quality steel, tool steels.

Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details Shredder Blades Market Size Values CAGR 5.3%

USD 557 million by 2028

USD 431 million in 2023 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Unit Value (USD Million) Segments Covered Blade material, Blade design, shaft count, applications, end-user industries, and region Geographic Regions Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America Companies Covered SATURN MACHINE KNIVES LTD (UK), Miheu d.o.o. (Slovenia), KAMADUR industrial knives B.V (Netherlands), Fordura China (China), and WANROOE MACHINERY CO., LTD. (China), Povelato srl (Italy), BKS Knives (Belgium), Servo International (India), Anhui Yafei Machine Tool Co. Ltd (China), Fernite Of Sheffield Ltd. (UK), and Nanjing Huaxin Machinery Tool Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (China) among others.

Plastics, by application, is expected to grow by the largest segment during the forecast period.

Based on application, the Shredder Blades Market has been split into into plastic, rubber, metal, wood, e-waste, paper & cardboard, others (fabric, biomass, glass, food processing, food waste). Shredder blades are versatile tools with a wide range of applications across various industries. They are primarily used to reduce the size of materials into smaller pieces, enhancing their processing and disposal. Their versatility and effectiveness make them essential tools in various industries and contribute to various processes, from recycling and waste management to manufacturing and research. Type of shredder blades needed to be used for particular application depends on material needed to be shredded.

Waste management & recycling, by End user industry segment, is expected to grow at the largest segment during the forecast period.

Based on End user industry, Shredder Blades Market is divided into Waste management & recycling, food industry, pharmaceutical & others (Power generation and Pulp& Paper). The end-use industry for shredder blades includes various sectors that require efficient and secure waste disposal and processing of different materials. They rely on shredder blades to process and recycle various materials, promoting waste reduction, resource conservation, and environmental sustainability. The waste management market is expected to expand further in the coming years as a result of increased urbanization and industrialization, rising environmental concerns, and the adoption of sustainable waste management practices. Recycling and reuse are the primary growing trends today. It involves collecting and processing waste into new materials.

Europe is expected to be the largest region in the Shredder Blades Market

Based on Region, Europe dominates the Shredder Blades Industry. The Europe region consists of the UK, France, Italy, Germany, and the Rest of Europe. Germany is the leader in Europe region. This growth is attributed to the growing usage of plastic in various end-uses, leading to high waste generation, and the increasing focus on plastic recycling to protect the environment and human health from its adverse effects.

Key Players

Eurotools Ltd. (Slovenia), Augus Engineering Ltd. (UK), and Mastercut Cutting Systems Ltd. (UK) are some of the companies that manufacture shredder blades.

