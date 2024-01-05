Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,115 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,056 in the last 365 days.

Heald Solicitors Joined The Climb of Life 2023

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heald Solicitors is pleased to announce that their team participated in The Climb of Life 2023, a fundraiser for The Institute of Cancer Research. This climb took place in the beautiful Lake District from November 9-11, 2023.

Heald Solicitors was proud to send several representatives to take part in this valuable fundraiser: Caroline, Kevin, David, and his wife Alix. Each individual climbed Helvellyn following the notorious Striding Edge, making it a difficult challenge with slippery surfaces and crosswinds. While the route was challenging for participants, the rewards are great, providing essential funds for cancer research that will save lives.

For over 100 years, The Institute of Cancer Research has made numerous discoveries in the fight against cancer, developing critical drugs and identifying cancer genes to help diagnose cancer more quickly. The sooner individuals are diagnosed, the more likely they will get effective treatment to save their lives. Supporting the life-changing and life-saving achievements of The Institute of Cancer Research is a noble choice. Heald Solicitors is proud of their team and their dedication to helping in the fight against cancer.

Anyone interested in learning about their participation in The Climb of Life 2023 can find out more by visiting the Heald Solicitors website or calling 01908 662277.

About Heald Solicitors: Heald Solicitors is a distinguished law firm specialising in Family Law Solicitors and property development. With extensive experience in addressing the legal needs of individuals and businesses, Heald Solicitors is committed to providing practical solutions and expert legal advice.

Kevin Windo
Heald Solicitors
908 662277
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Heald Solicitors Joined The Climb of Life 2023

Distribution channels: Companies, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more