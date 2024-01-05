Submit Release
AR Exhibition “Ragnarok Real World Experience” to Open in Thailand

Seoul, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that Gravity's wholly-owned subsidiary, Gravity Game Tech Co.,Ltd. will open Ragnarok Real World Experience, an Augmented Reality (“AR”) exhibition, at Central World in Bangkok, Thailand on January 6, 2024.

Ragnarok Real World Experience is an exhibition where users can meet the Ragnarok IP game world with AR graphic offline, and will be opened for a limited period of time from January 6, 2024 to April 21, 2024. Visitors can experience a total of 14 spaces that embody the Ragnarok world, including the city in the game, Dungeon, and FINAL LEVEL99.

Gravity said that “We have prepared a large-scale exhibition to return users support to Ragnarok IP around the world, including Thailand. It will be a good opportunity to experience the Ragnarok world in person, which has been existed only as a game.”

[Ragnarok Real World Experience_Official Website] http://www.ragnarokexhibition.com

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 markets and countries. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim
Chief Financial Officer
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr

Ms. Jin Lee
IR Manager
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: ir@gravity.co.kr
Telephone: +82-2-2132-7800


