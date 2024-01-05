(Video) Iranian Resistance, Achievements and Activities in 2023

2023, the year of global recognition of the Iranian regime as a substantial threat to global peace and security reached unprecedented heights in Middle East, at the same time (NCRI), the most organized resistance movement , gained international acknowledgment. Against this backdrop, 2023 witnessed significant political and legal victories on the international stage. In Iran, the (PMOI/MEK) expanded resistance units, defying numerous attempts to stop thousands of arrests, and waves of executions of political prisoners. The NCRI successfully showcased its broad and influential international support for regime change in Iran while the PMOI’s organized activities within Iran served as a global testament to the fact that the flame of uprising in Iran will not be extinguished. Several Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) from various political groups participated and called for a firm policy vis-à-vis the Iranian regime while also supporting the leading role of the Iranian Resistance, particularly the PMOI and resistance units. January 20 – On the anniversary of the release of the last group of political prisoners from Shah’s prisons in 1979, Resistance Units throughout Iran conducted a campaign, voicing their support for the (PMOI) leadership and political prisoners across Iran .

This year marked a critical and nuanced confrontation between the Iranian regime on one front, and the Iranian Resistance and its allies on the other.

PARIS, FARANCE, January 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Council of Resistance of Iran-(NCRI) Foreign Affairs Committee in an article stated that in the year 2023, the global recognition of the Iranian regime as a substantial threat to global peace and security reached unprecedented heights, while concurrently, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), representing the most organized and formidable resistance movement within the country, gained heightened international acknowledgment.This year marked a critical and nuanced confrontation between the Iranian regime and its supporters on one front, and the Iranian Resistance and its allies on the other.Against this backdrop, 2023 witnessed significant political and legal victories on the international stage. Inside Iran, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) expanded its network extensively, defying numerous attempts at suppression, thousands of arrests, and even waves of state-sanctioned executions of political prisoners.Despite facing a myriad of conspiracies orchestrated by the Iranian regime and its foreign collaborators, the NCRI successfully showcased its broad and influential non-governmental and international support for regime change in Iran while the PMOI’s organized activities within the country served as a global testament to the fact that the flame of uprising in Iran will not be extinguished.However, the current report only encompasses a small fraction of the activities conducted by the PMOI Resistance Units, and numerous reports have been excluded for the purpose of summarization.Furthermore, this report fails to mention thousands of demonstrations, exhibitions, and activities that Iran’s Resistance supporters have conducted worldwide and on a daily basis.January 2023January 6 – On the third anniversary of the deliberate and criminal missile attack by the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) on a Ukrainian passenger plane PS752, resulting in the tragic death of 176 innocent passengers, rallies were held on January 6 and 7.Members of Iranian communities, supporters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) organized these gatherings in various cities, including Malmö, Gothenburg, Stockholm, Hamburg, The Hague, Utah, Washington, Vancouver, Toronto, Vienna, Cologne, Munich, Heidelberg, Berlin, Paris, Rome, Oslo, and London.January 10 – The International Committee in Search of Justice (ISJ) held a press conference at the Brussels Press Club to introduce a newly published book, entitled “Iran’s Democratic Revolution”.The study which has been written by prominent European politicians and experts aims to provide a clear picture of how Iran has become a stage of fierce battles between its people and their democratic forces vis-a-vis the tyrannical dictatorships and their foreign backers.January 11 – In Pakdasht, located in Tehran Province, a team of girls from the Resistance Units organized a daytime parade on well-lit streets. By chanting anti-regime slogans, they disrupted the oppressive atmosphere and conveyed a message of hope for resistance and a better future for the people of Iran. A similar act was performed on January 10 in another district of the capital.January 11 – The International Committee in Search of Justice (ISJ) held a conference introducing its latest book, “Iran’s Democratic Revolution.” The event was attended by several renowned politicians who expressed their support for the Iranian people’s uprising and Resistance, underlining that it is high time for Western powers to stand on the right side of history and cut all ties with the clerical regime.January 15-10 – In three daring endeavors, Resistance Units in Tehran, Tabriz, and Rasht displayed images of resistance leaders on tall buildings and public spaces.January 20 – On the anniversary of the release of the last group of political prisoners from Shah’s prisons in 1979, Resistance Units throughout Iran conducted a campaign, voicing their support for the People’s Mojahedin Organization and political prisoners in Iran.January 25 – The Friends of a Free Iran Intergroup in the European Parliament convened to discuss the prevailing situation in Iran. Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, President of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, addressed the meeting.Several Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) from various political groups participated and called for a firm policy vis-à-vis the Iranian regime while also supporting the leading role of the Iranian Resistance, particularly the PMOI and the organization’s Resistance Units network inside Iran, acting as the trailblazers of the ongoing uprising.January 27 – In a demonstration of solidarity with the Iranian people’s resistance and uprising, the “Committee of Arab Islamic Solidarity with the Iranian Resistance” (CAISIR) organized a conference in Brussels. The event attracted prominent figures from Jordan, Syria, Tunisia, Algeria, Yemen, Iraq, Sudan, and Mauritania.Notable attendees included key figures from the coalition of the Syrian opposition revolutionary forces, such as Mr. Nazir Hakim, Mr. Bashar Alhakim (deputy chair of the National Coalition), Mr. Haytham Maleh, Mr. Anwar Malek (former rapporteur of the Arab League), and Mr. Ahmad Kamel.End January – Anglo-Iranian organizations convened a meeting in the United Kingdom's Parliament to discuss the ongoing uprising in Iran. The event, attended by British lawmakers and Iranian activists, condemned the increasing violence by the Iranian regime against protesters.Participants expressed support for the organized Resistance movement, particularly endorsing the NCRI. The gathering urged the UK government to sever ties with Tehran and designate the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization.

