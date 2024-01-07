Audfly Technology Unveils F1 See-thru Glass Directional Speaker at CES 2024
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Audfly Technology, a leading innovator in audio technology, is set to showcase its latest product, the F1 Glass Directional Speaker, at the upcoming CES 2024. This advanced device aims to enhance the audio experience with its directional sound technology and modern design.
The F1 Glass Directional Speaker stands as a technological marvel, challenging conventional norms of audio projection. Unlike traditional speakers, the F1 employs advanced directional sound technology to precisely target and project stereo sound to a specific area, delivering an exceptional listening experience without disturbing those nearby. Its transparent glass design seamlessly combines aesthetics with audio performance, making it an ideal addition to modern living spaces, offices, and public environments.
Key Features of the F1 Glass Directional Speaker:
Precision Directional Sound: The F1 Glass Directional Speaker employs advanced technology to project directional stereo sound with remarkable precision. It delivers audio to a specific target area without disturbing others nearby, offering a tailored listening experience.
Headphone-Free Convenience: Users can enjoy immersive spatial sound without the need for bulky headsets, making it an ideal solution for both personal and shared listening scenarios.
Isolated & Private Sound: This innovative speaker provides users with isolated and private sound, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in their chosen content, whether it's music, movies, gaming, or other multimedia, without external distractions.
Audfly Technology extends an invitation to attendees to explore Booth No. 50723 on Level 2 at the Venetian Expo from January 9-12. Engaging with the Audfly team offers an opportunity to delve into the technical intricacies and potential collaborations associated with their latest product. Anticipating the exchange of ideas, the team looks forward to sharing their passion for innovation and collectively influencing the trajectory of audio technology's future.
Event Details:
Venue: Venetian Expo, Level 2
Booth No.: 50723
Date: January 9-12
About Audfly Technology:
Audfly Technology is a leading innovator in audio solutions, committed to pushing the boundaries of sound technology. With a focus on precision, design, and versatility, Audfly Technology delivers advanced directional audio experiences that reshape the way people perceive sound.
Brenda Chen
Audfly Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.
csj@audfly.com
