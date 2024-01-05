Fuqing achieved remarkable results in terms of economic and social development

Fuqing, China (ANTARA/Xinhua-AsiaNet)- The 3rd session of the 18th People's Congress of Fuqing and the 3rd session of the 15th CPPCC Fuqing Committee were convened from December 25th to 29th, 2023.

According to Fuqing Media Convergence Center, in 2023, Fuqing made significant progress in economic and social development. With a growth rate of 6.5% in regional GDP, an increase of 4.8% in the total industrial output value of IEADZ (Industrial Enterprises above Designated Size), and the total revenue of the general public budget exceeding CNY20 billion, Fuqing achieved remarkable accomplishments. Local county development potential has risen to the 9th place among the top 100 counties, with economic strength at 14th place. In the next phase, Fuqing will adhere to the core principles of the "3820" strategic project, expedite the construction of a modern and international coastal city, make every effort to promote the practice of Chinese-style modernization in Fuqing, strive to gain experience and become a model in integrating into the new development stage of New Fujian, as well as developing Fuzhou into a modern international city.

Source: Fuqing Media Convergence Center

Image Attachments Links:

Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=443957

Caption: A view of Fuqing city

Attachments:

Fuqing.jpg (https://iop.asianetnews.net/download.aspx?attach-id=443957)

Reporter: Irvan Ariyana

Editor: Irvan Ariyana

Copyright © ANTARA 2024