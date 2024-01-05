Eucalyptus Oil Market to be Worth USD 92.1 billion by 2031 | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Natural aromatherapies and awareness about eucalyptus oil's health benefits contribute to its popularity.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The eucalyptus oil market size was valued at US$ 55.8 billion in 2022. The market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2031, reaching US$ 92.1 billion by 2031. Oils containing eucalyptus have proven health benefits, especially for respiratory conditions. Several over-the-counter medications contain it, including cough drops, inhalers, and chest rubs. Increasing demand for eucalyptus oil from such products would have a market effect.

The antiseptic properties of eucalyptus oil make it suitable for use in cleaning and disinfection products. With consumers seeking natural alternatives, eucalyptus oil may become more popular in household cleaning. Increasing awareness of the benefits of natural products and the desire for clean-label products can increase consumer demand for eucalyptus oil.

Eucalyptus oil availability from domestic and international suppliers can impact its market demand. A variety of geographical factors influence the production of eucalyptus oil, including climate and soil. Researchers continue to find new uses for eucalyptus oil, which will likely lead to market growth in the near future. Demand may increase if novel uses are discovered or extraction methods are improved. Regulators may change their policies in the future concerning essential oils and natural products, which could have an adverse effect on the market for eucalyptus oil. Market participants must adhere to quality standards and regulations.

Key Findings of Market Report

Based on nature, the organic segment is expected to dominate the market in years to come.

Fragrance grade will likely show high eucalyptus oil sales in future years.

Online retailing is expected to increase demand for these oils during the forecast period.

Consumer awareness and interest in health and wellness products in North America accounted for the largest market share in 2022.

Global Eucalyptus Oil Market: Growth Drivers

Flavorings made with natural ingredients are becoming increasingly popular in the food and beverage industry. In addition to being natural flavoring agents, essential oils, like eucalyptus oil, can satisfy many consumers' natural and clean label requirements. The flavor profile of eucalyptus oil is distinct and fresh, with a pleasant aroma and taste. Small quantities of it may be infused into some products to create a distinctive taste or aroma. Niche items or specialty foods could be explored in the food and beverage industry.

As a health benefit, eucalyptus oil is renowned for its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, which can provide significant health benefits. Due to its perceived health-promoting properties, eucalyptus oil can be incorporated into functional or health-oriented food and beverage products.

A variety of flavors, including eucalyptus, may be experimented with in artisanal or craft beverages and foods. Small-scale producers might explore the use of eucalyptus oil for the production of distinctive products. Some products containing eucalyptus oil, such as candies, herbal teas, or throat lozenges, may be perceived as having a health benefit due to its flavor and potential benefits.

Global Eucalyptus Oil Market: Regional Landscape

The demand for eucalyptus oil is expected to increase in North America. The demand for eucalyptus oil has been driven by its use in aromatherapy and wellness products. As consumers in North America become more interested in natural and holistic treatments , essential oils have become increasingly popular.

, essential oils have become increasingly popular. Products continuing essential oils are in high demand in the United States and Canada. A wide variety of personal care products contains eucalyptus oil, such as lotions, soap, and shampoos. Products containing natural ingredients may directly affect demand for eucalyptus oil. Aroma therapies and natural room fresheners are expected to drive demand for this oil in this region.

Eucalyptus oil may be used for flavoring in niche markets or specific products, but it is not a major ingredient in North American cuisine. In the food and beverage industry, innovation and exploration of unique and exotic flavors can influence demand.

Global Eucalyptus Oil Market: Key Players

Numerous international companies offer eucalyptus oil across the globe, creating a highly competitive market. With the rise in organic essential oil consumption, eucalyptus oil manufacturers benefit.

Research is an important part of their strategy to improve formulations and expand their customer base, following the latest market trends in eucalyptus oil.

Key Developments

In June 2023, ACTIZEET launched a Pure Essential Oil line in India. Actizeet offers a wide selection of oils to enhance well-being and promote a healthy lifestyle, from calming lavender to refreshing peppermint.

