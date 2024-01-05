Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market Is Expected To Progress At A CAGR of 6.7% To Reach US$ 4.11 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Analysis

Technological Advancements and IoT Integration Complementing Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market Expansion

Rockville , Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global ultrasonic flow meter market is estimated at US$ 2.15 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2034.



The market is expanding at a significant pace, driven by growing demand for accurate and non-intrusive flow measurement solutions across various industries. Ultrasonic flow meters utilize ultrasonic technology to measure fluid velocity without disrupting the flow, making them a preferred choice for applications in water and wastewater management, oil and gas, chemicals, and other sectors.

Ongoing advancements in flow measurement technologies are enhancing the accuracy and reliability of ultrasonic flow meters. Improved algorithms and signal processing techniques are contributing to better performance, especially in challenging flow conditions. Integration of ultrasonic flow meters into the broader digital ecosystem is a prominent trend. These meters are increasingly equipped with (Internet of Things) IoT capabilities, thus enabling remote monitoring, real-time data analysis, and predictive maintenance.

Stringent environmental regulations across several end-use industries are fueling the demand for accurate flow measurement solutions to ensure compliance. Ultrasonic flow meters, with their high precision and reliability, are well-suited for meeting these regulatory requirements.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global ultrasonic flow meter market is forecasted to reach US$ 4.11 billion by the end of 2034.

Sales of ultrasonic flow meters in the United States are predicted to increase at a CAGR of 7.3% through 2034.

Demand for ultrasonic flow meters in Japan is pegged at a market value of US$ 207.6 million for 2024.

Sales of clamp-on ultrasonic flow meters are forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2034.

“Growing emphasis on renewable energy sources is driving the adoption of ultrasonic flow meters in applications related to the generation of hydropower, wind energy, and solar power,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

Companies are actively involved in product development, strategic collaborations, and mergers to maintain a competitive edge. Key market players are also focusing on acquiring smaller companies with specialized technologies to enhance their product portfolios and expand their market presence.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global ultrasonic flow meter market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (inline, clamp-on, insertion), technology (transit time-single/dual path, transit time-multi path, doppler, hybrid), output display (analog, digital), and application (chemicals, metals & mining, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, power generation, oil & gas, water & wastewater management, pulp & paper, refining & petrochemicals), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

