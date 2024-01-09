Bioplastics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

It will grow to $20.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%.”
The Business Research Company’s “Bioplastics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the bioplastics market size is predicted to reach $20.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%

The growth in the bioplastics market is due to increasing awareness about the importance of bioplastics. North America region is expected to hold the largest bioplastics market share. Major players in the bioplastics market include BASF SE, Corbion NV, Danimer Scientific Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Novamont S.p.A., Eastman Chemical Company.

Bioplastics Market Segments
• By Type: Biodegradable, Non-Biodegradable
• By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline
• By Application: Rigid Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Textile, Agriculture And Horticulture, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Electronics, Building And Construction, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global bioplastics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The bioplastics are used to reduce the pollution problem of plastic waste which suffocates the planet and polluting the environment. Bioplastics are a type of plastic produced from natural or renewable resources such as vegetable oils, starch, sugarcane, corn, and microbes like yeast. Bioplastics are sustainable, largely biodegradable, and biocompatible. Bioplastics play a crucial role in various industrial applications such as food packaging, agriculture, horticulture, composting bags, hygiene, and others.

The main types of bioplastics are biodegradable and non-biodegradable. The biodegradable bioplastics are plastics that decompose naturally by the action of living organisms such as microbes breaking down into the water, carbon dioxide, and biomass and which are not harmful to environment. The material that makes up the biodegradable bioplastics maintains its mechanical strength and breaks on elongation. Starch blends, polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs), polylactic acid (PLA), and cellulose-based plastics are some examples of biodegradable bioplastics. These are distributed through online and offline channels with a wide range of applications in rigid packaging, flexible packaging, textile, agriculture and horticulture, consumer goods, automotive, electronics, building and construction and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Bioplastics Market Characteristics
3. Bioplastics Market Trends And Strategies
4. Bioplastics Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Bioplastics Market Size And Growth
……
27. Bioplastics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Bioplastics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market 2023

Bioplastics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

