Deb Mills of The Radiant Soul to be Featured on Close Up Radio

More and more people these days are looking for alternative ways to improve their health and wellbeing. Modern medicine plays a very important, sometimes crucial, role in our healing, but what if we started looking inside ourselves for the answers? Sometimes that "magic pill" only puts a band-aid on the issue but does not treat the root cause.

Deb Mills is an Energy Medicine Practitioner and the founder of The Radiant Soul. Established in 2019, her primary focus is using Biofield Tuning to help bring harmony and wellness back to our systems.

Biofield Tuning is a form of sound healing, developed by Eileen McKusick, that uses tuning forks in our energy field to help clear up the static and noise in our system. Where does this “noise” come from? Every thought, every emotion, every life situation affects our personal energy. Unprocessed emotions, negative thought patterns, or any kind of trauma, can trap energy in our field. The result is that this energy is no longer in flow. Using this transformational energy healing technique, the tuning fork’s coherent sound helps the body recognize the distortions and bring them back into balance. The forks are similar to a magnet, in that they are used to bring this released energy back into center, and back into flow, for us to use for our highest potential.

We are energetic beings, and we can think of our energy field like a battery. When our battery is running low, we have less electricity running through our system. When our electrical system is deficient, it will start showing up in our physical body as fatigue, brain fog, headaches, depression, or other dis-eases. During a Biofield Tuning Session, Deb works from the outer edge of the energy field toward the center, clearing any distortions that are found, and bringing the released energy back into flow. The result is an increase in our “voltage”. More electricity in our system helps us feel lighter and brighter, and gives us more clarity, focus, and resilience to move forward in life. We also start to feel relief from mental and physical dis-eases.

Deb’s healing journey started when she was in the hospital for a chronic illness and a volunteer did Reiki on her. This opened her to the world of energy medicine. With 30 years of experience as a research scientist in Academia and the Biotech industry, Deb is always interested in learning. Since that first experience of Reiki, she has studied to become a Reiki Master, a Certified Crystal Healer, attended the Rhys Thomas Institute for Energy Medicine, and became a Biofield Tuning Practitioner. By doing the “inner work” of processing unexpressed emotions, changing negative subconscious patterns, and healing childhood trauma through energy medicine, Deb feels better physically and emotionally than she has in over 20 years.

Deb’s mission is to help people feel seen and heard; to break down the walls that are holding them back from living up to their highest potential, so their inner light can shine through, and they can experience happiness, fulfillment, and purpose in their lives.

Deb offers in-person sessions, at her office in Peterborough, NH, and remote sessions via Zoom

