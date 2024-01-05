05 January 2024

About the telephone conversation between the Presidents of Turkmenistan and Iran

On January 4, 2024, a telephone conversation took place between the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyed Ebrahim Raisi.

In connection with the terrorist attack in the city of Kerman (IRI), which led to numerous casualties and injuries, the President of Turkmenistan expressed words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims and wishes for a speedy recovery of the victims.

Also, the head of Iran and the entire fraternal Iranian people conveyed deep condolences from the Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan.

The President of Iran expressed gratitude for the words of empathy and support, and also conveyed greetings and expressed gratitude to the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan for his support and condolences on the occasion of the tragic event.

During the conversation, the parties noted that cooperation between the fraternal countries is developing on the basis of the principles of mutual respect and understanding both in a bilateral format and within the framework of international organizations.

Prospects for cooperation in the field of fuel and energy complex, transport and communications, light industry, agriculture and the processing industry were stated.

The cultural and humanitarian sphere has been identified as a priority area of bilateral partnership.