Global Biosurfactants Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's Biosurfactants Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The biosurfactants market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.87 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Biosurfactants Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the biosurfactants market size is predicted to reach $6.87 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%.

The growth in the biosurfactants market is due to the increase in demand for personal care industries across the globe. Western Europe region is expected to hold the largest biosurfactants market share. Major players in the biosurfactants market include AGAE Technologies, Biotensidon GmbH, Croda International PLC, Dispersa Inc., Evonik Industries AG, GlycoSurf Inc., Holiferm Ltd.

Biosurfactants Market Segments

• By Product Type: Glycolipid, Phospholipids, Surfactin, Lichenysin, Polymeric Bio-surfactants, Other Product Types

• By Application: Detergents, Personal Care, Food Processing, Agricultural Chemicals, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global biosurfactants market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The term biosurfactant refers to a diverse group of molecules, which consist of a polar head (hydrophilic) and a non-polar tail (hydrophobic). They are produced by various microorganisms, which include Acinetobacter sp., Bacillus sp., Candida Antarctica, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. They can be used to replace synthetic surfactants in a variety of industrial processes, including lubrication, wetting, softening, fixing dyes, making emulsions, stabilizing dispersions, foaming, and preventing foaming, as well as in the food, biomedical, and pharmaceutical industries, and organic bioremediation.

The main types of biosurfactants are glycolipids, phospholipids, surfactin, lichenysin, polymeric biosurfactants, and other product types. The glycolipid surfactants segment consists of sales of glycolipid biosurfactants by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to biosurfactants with a structural composition of hydrophilic moieties due to the presence of glucose, mannose, galactose, trehalose, rhamnose, sophorose, and hydrophobic moieties due to the presence of long fatty acid chains. These biosurfactants are synthesized from hydrocarbons, industrial wastes, and frying and olive oil wastes. The biosurfactants are used in detergents, food processing, personal care, agricultural chemicals, and other applications.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Biosurfactants Market Characteristics

3. Biosurfactants Market Trends And Strategies

4. Biosurfactants Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Biosurfactants Market Size And Growth

27. Biosurfactants Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Biosurfactants Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

