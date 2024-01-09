Blister Packaging Machinery Consumption Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

It will grow to $36.21 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%”
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 9, 2024


The Business Research Company’s “Blister Packaging Machinery Consumption Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the blister packaging machinery consumption market size is predicted to reach $36.21 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%.

The growth in the blister packaging machinery consumption market is due to the rising demand for the pharma industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest blister packaging machinery consumption market share. Major players in the blister packaging machinery consumption market include WestRock Company, Sonoco Products Company, Tekni-Plex Inc., Display Pack Inc., Pharma Packaging Solutions, Winpak Ltd., SteriPack Group.

Blister Packaging Machinery Consumption Market Segments

1. By Technology: Thermoforming, Cold Forming
2. By Type: Carded, Clamshell
3. By Material: Plastic, Paper, Aluminium
4. By Application: Pharmaceutical Industry, Food Industry, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Consumer Electronics
5. By Geography: The global blister packaging machinery consumption market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Blister packaging machinery refers to machinery used to seal product in a cavity, usually with a paper backing or an aluminium or film seal.

The main technology of blister packaging machinery consumption are thermoforming and cold forming. The thermoforming technology of blister packaging machinery consumption is the process of converting a flat plastic sheet into a three-dimensional shape using heat, vacuum, and pressure. Thermoplastics are plastics made of thermoforming that become homogenised when heated. The blister packaging machinery consumption types are carded and clamshell, that are made up of material such as plastic, paper, and aluminium, which are applied to pharmaceutical industry, food industry, cosmetics and personal care, and consumer electronics.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Blister Packaging Machinery Consumption Market Characteristics
3. Blister Packaging Machinery Consumption Market Trends And Strategies
4. Blister Packaging Machinery Consumption Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Blister Packaging Machinery Consumption Market Size And Growth
……
27. Blister Packaging Machinery Consumption Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Blister Packaging Machinery Consumption Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

