Woman dies after she is found unresponsive in a remote location near Santa Teresa

On September 14, 2023, at approximately 4:19 p.m., Border Patrol agents assigned to the Santa Teresa Border Patrol Station encountered an unresponsive adult female, later identified as a citizen of Honduras, while searching for an unrelated group of migrants. The woman was in a remote location approximately 4.8 miles northwest of the Santa Teresa Port of Entry.

A Border Patrol agent emergency medical technician (EMT) arrived on scene at approximately 4:21 p.m., evaluated the woman, and determined she was suffering from heat exhaustion and required advanced medical care. The agent EMT requested emergency medical services via radio and then placed cold water and ice packs on her body to cool her down. The agent EMT further administered an intravenous hydration bag and subsequently applied an automated external defibrillator on the woman. However, the defibrillator did not recommend a shock.

The Dona Ana, New Mexico Fire Department arrived on scene at approximately 4:45 p.m., assumed primary medical care, and transported the woman to the Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus, in El Paso, Texas. The woman was admitted to the hospital and agents established hospital watch. The hospital attending physician declared the woman deceased at approximately 11:14 p.m.

The El Paso County Medical Examiner’s Office took custody of the woman’s body from the hospital and results of the autopsy examination will be provided when available.

This incident is under review by Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility and the El Paso County Medical Examiner’s Office. The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General was also notified.