Flash News: OKX Adjusts Components of Indices for ORDI/USD and ORDI/USDT Pairs

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for January 5, 2024.

OKX Adjusts Components of Indices for ORDI/USD and ORDI/USDT Pairs

OKX today announced that it has adjusted the components of several indices to enhance market liquidity and index stability. The adjustments took place between 3:00-4:00 UTC on January 5, 2024.

The component adjustment details are as follows:

Index Before     After    
  Exchange Pair Weight Exchange Pair Weight
ORDI/USD Binance ORDI/USDT 25% Binance ORDI/USDT 25%
  Bitget ORDI/USDT 25% Bybit ORDI/USDT 25%
  Gate ORDI/USDT 25% Gate ORDI/USDT 25%
  OKX ORDI/USDT 25% OKX ORDI/USDT 25%
ORDI/USDT Binance ORDI/USDT 25% Binance ORDI/USDT 25%
  Bitget ORDI/USDT 25% Bybit ORDI/USDT 25%
  Gate ORDI/USDT 25% Gate ORDI/USDT 25%
  OKX ORDI/USDT 25% OKX ORDI/USDT 25%

For further information on spot index prices and the calculation of index prices, please refer to OKX's spot index prices webpage.

For more information, please visit the Support Center.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only; for further information, please refer to OKX's disclaimer.


