FormFactor Inc. To Present At The 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

LIVERMORE, Calif., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM) is pleased to announce its participation in the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 17, 2024.

FormFactor is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 17 at 9:30AM ET.

The company’s Chief Execute Officer, Michael Slessor, will present. The public is invited to listen to a live webcast of FormFactor's presentations, which can be accessed from the investors' section of the company's website at www.formfactor.com. Replay of the webcast will also be available at www.formfactor.com.

About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle -from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.formfactor.com.

Investor Contact:
Stan Finkelstein
Investor Relations
(925) 290-4321
ir@formfactor.com


