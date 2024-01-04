“Operation Broken Windows” Leads to Drug Indictments, Arrests in Carroll County

HUNTINGDON – A year-long undercover joint operation targeting illicit drug sales throughout Carroll County has resulted in dozens of indictments and arrests. Today, during an extensive roundup involving numerous local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, various drugs and vehicles were seized.

Operation Broken Windows, led by the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Huntingdon Police Department, McKenzie Police Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and 24th Judicial Drug Task Force, began in January 2023 as a continuation of Operation Dark Crystal, which resulted in the indictment of 61 individuals. During Operation Broken Windows, agents and investigators conducted multiple controlled purchases, surveillance, and research. As a result of their diligent work, on January 2nd, a Carroll County Grand Jury returned indictments charging 46 individuals with more than 100 charges involving the trafficking of methamphetamine and cocaine, aggravated child endangerment, and gun-related charges.

Today, law enforcement officers from TBI, Huntingdon Police Department, McKenzie Police Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, 24th Judicial Drug Task Force, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, Drug Enforcement Agency, U.S. Marshals Service, Bruceton Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol canvased Carroll County and the surrounding area in search of the indicted individuals.

At the time of this release, 36 individuals had been taken into custody:

*William Timothy Vestal (DOB 02/09/1965), Trezzvant. Two counts Sale of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), one count Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana), one count Possession of Schedule II (Meth) with Intent, one count Resisting Arrest. Bond: $400,000.

*Tammy R. Brown (DOB 03/27/1969), Huntingdon: One count each Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Drug Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent, Possession of Schedule IV Drugs, Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony. Bond: $25,000

*Lisa Lynn Cowens (DOB 05/28/1967), Huntingdon. One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $250,000.

*Brandon Huotari (DOB 08/26/1982), McKenzie. Three counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $250,000.00

*Jerry Ellis (DOB 09/28/1955), Hollow Rock. Three counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $250,000.

*Christopher Heavener (DOB 03/24/1996), Cedar Grove. One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $50,000.

*Sherry Robertson (DOB 05/31/1959), Hollow Rock. Three counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $100,000.

*Antonio Ford (DOB 08/24/1973), Bruceton. One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $100,000.

*Michael Welch (DOB 09/29/1979), Huntingdon. One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond $250,000.

*Jordan Haynes (DOB 07/21/1997), McKenzie: One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $250,000.

* Wendy Huddleston (DOB 10/03/1975), McKenzie. Two counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $100,000.

*Eddie Lee Shaw, Jr. (DOB 09/24/1983), McKenzie. Two counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $100,000.

*Michael James Gukeisen (DOB 08/14/1987), Dresden. Two counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $100,000.

*Joseph Edward Floyd (DOB 02/21/1977), McKenzie. Two counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond $250,000.

*Brooke Alexandria Chandler (DOB 05/22/1990), McKenzie. Two counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $25,000.

*Melissa Dawn Wireman (DOB 03/04/1981), Cedar Grove. Two counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $100,000.

*Austin Dane Taylor (DOB 04/11/1992), McKenzie. Three counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $50,000.

*Douglas Patterson, Jr. (DOB 06/10/1989), Milan. One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond $25,000.

* Earnest Gene Moudy, Jr. (DOB 08/03/1976), Bruceton. Two counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond amount $250,000.

*Amy Lynn Guentz (DOB: 06/07/1986), McKenzie. One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond $50,000.

*Dakota Staggs (DOB 06/14/1997), McKenzie. Four counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond $50,000.

*Dustin Anthony Brown (DOB: 03/07/1987), Bruceton. One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond $10,000.

*James Warmath (DOB 12/02/1962), Trezzvant. One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $10,000.

*Shane Spencer Ridley (DOB 03/22/1973), Bruceton. One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $10,000.

*Jennifer Mayo (DOB 09/02/1982), Camden. One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond $10,000.

*Jeff Koelsch (DOB 03/06/1982), Jackson. One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $25,000.

*Ricky Orlando Butler (DOB 05/13/1976), Huntingdon. One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond $100,000.

*Zachary Edward English (DOB 01/30/1991), Huntingdon. Two counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $25,000.

*Tosha Marie Stubblefield (DOB 10/09/1977), Paris. Two counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $10,000.

*Ginger Ann Garrison (DOB 01/04/1981), Lavinia. Three counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond $100,000.

*Terri Marshall (DOB 09/08/1963), Gleason. One count Violation of bad check warrant (Weakley County).

*Serena Emily McWilliams (DOB 04/23/1997), Lexington. Two counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond $50,000.

*Patricia Leeann Hunley (DOB 12/28/1999), McKenzie. Two counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $25,000.

*Sean David Robertson (DOB 10/13/1990), Bruceton. Two counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $100,000.

Additional arrests are anticipated.