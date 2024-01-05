Statement from CBP on Resumption of Field Operations in Arizona, California, and Texas

WASHINGTON – “Beginning Jan. 4, 2024, U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Office of Field Operations will resume operations at the following locations:

In Eagle Pass, Texas , vehicular processing will resume at Eagle Pass International Bridge 1 at 7 a.m. local time.

, vehicular processing will resume at Eagle Pass International Bridge 1 at 7 a.m. local time. In San Diego, California , San Ysidro’s Pedestrian West operations will resume at 6 a.m. local time.

, San Ysidro’s Pedestrian West operations will resume at 6 a.m. local time. In Lukeville, Arizona , the Lukeville Port of Entry operations will resume at 6 a.m. local time.

, the Lukeville Port of Entry operations will resume at 6 a.m. local time. In Nogales, Arizona, the Morely Gate border crossing operations will resume at 10 a.m. local time.

“CBP will continue to prioritize our border security mission as necessary in response to this evolving situation. We continue to assess security situations, adjust our operational plans, and deploy resources to maximize enforcement efforts against those noncitizens who do not use lawful pathways or processes – such as scheduling an appointment via CBP One™ – and those without a legal basis to remain in the United States.

“Members of the traveling public can check operational status, including Port of Entry wait times.”