Governor Henry McMaster to Unveil FY 2024-2025 Executive Budget

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will unveil his FY 2024-2025 Executive Budget recommendations during a State House press conference on Friday, January 5 at 2:00 PM. The press conference will be live-streamed here.
WHO: Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette
WHAT: Executive Budget announcement
WHEN: Friday, January 5 at 2:00 PM
WHERE: State House, first floor lobby, Columbia, S.C.
