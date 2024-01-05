Gov. Gavin Newsom signed bills into law in 2023 that will go into effect throughout 2024, including new eviction laws, a security deposit cap and changes to credit history rules for renters and landlords.
When does California’s security deposit cap start? Here are 8 new renter laws to know
