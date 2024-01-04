Intersection of Kalaniana‘ole Highway and Ulupi‘i Street Reconfigured to Improve Safety

Main, News Posted on Jan 4, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – Continuing the state’s efforts to improve safety on Hawai‘i roadways, the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) will reconfigure the intersection of Kalaniana‘ole Highway (Route 72) and Ulupi‘i Street in Kailua, to include new turn restrictions as well as new speed tables. The busy intersection is near Maunawili Elementary School and the Olomana and Pohakupu subdivisions.

Starting Monday, Jan. 8, motorists exiting Ulupi‘i Street will only be allowed to turn right onto Kalaniana‘ole Highway. Drivers can then make a U-turn at the next median break if they wish to head in the opposite direction on Kalaniana‘ole Highway. Traffic separator curbs with delineators and new striping will be installed to prevent left turns from Ulupi‘i Street and straight-throughs at the intersection. Motorists on Kalaniana‘ole Highway can continue to turn left into Ulupi‘i Street, except on school days from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. When left turns are not allowed into Ulupi‘i Street, drivers will be required to pass the intersection and make a U-turn at the next median break, then turn right onto Ulupi‘i Street.

Speed tables are being installed on Kalaniana‘ole Highway on Thursday, Jan. 4 and Friday, Jan. 5, weather permitting. Striping will be installed on Monday, Jan. 8, and traffic separator curbs with delineators will be installed on Tuesday, Jan. 9. During the installations, lanes will be closed in each direction on Kalaniana‘ole Highway each day from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. New ʻNo Left Turn’ signs also will be installed. Portable message boards have been in place since Dec. 29 to inform motorists of the upcoming work and right-turn-only restrictions.

HDOT is installing traffic-calming devices, including raised crosswalks, speed tables and speed humps to promote pedestrian safety, by providing drivers a physical reminder to reduce their speed as they enter school zones and residential areas. For additional information, visit the HDOT Safety Improvement Map at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/safety-map/.

