Cruz-Perez Bill to Expand County Option Health Fee Program to Gloucester County Advances

Trenton – In an effort to expand access to care for low-income residents, the Senate Health and Human Services Committee advanced legislation sponsored by Senator Nilsa Cruz-Perez which would modify the parameters for the County Option Health Fee Program to include Gloucester County.

“We have seen the value of the County Option Health Fee Program over the last several years and I am grateful we are able to expand it to include the two hospitals located in Gloucester County,” said Senator Cruz-Perez (D-Camden/Gloucester). “Our hospitals provide crucial services to the low-income communities of South Jersey and this will help to support them in those efforts.”

The County Option Health Fee Program was established in 2018 as a pilot program to support local hospitals in designated high-need areas. The program takes advantage of available federal matching dollars to increase Medicaid reimbursement rates for participating hospitals.

The bill, S-4166, would amend the definition of participating county under the County Option Health Fee Program to include Gloucester County. The current participating counties are Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cumberland, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean and Passaic.

The bill was released from committee by a vote of 7-0.