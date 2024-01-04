YesWV: The Health Plan’s 44-Year Legacy of Health and Community

A beacon of health and community support in Wheeling and throughout West Virginia, The Health Plan has been proudly saying #YesWV for over four decades. As one of the state’s largest locally managed care organizations, The Health Plan has carved a rich history of commitment to the well-being of its members and the communities it serves.

A Legacy of Community and Charitable Giving:

With a history dating back to 1979, The Health Plan has been more than just a health maintenance organization; it has been a steadfast pillar of support for local communities. The company’s dedication to community and charitable giving is evident in its sponsorship of local youth-focused asthma and diabetes camps, college scholarship programs, chamber of commerce events, and numerous community events throughout the region. This commitment goes beyond health care, emphasizing the importance of holistic well-being and community connection.

Clinical Excellence, Technological Innovation, and Customer Focus:

The Health Plan isn’t just a healthcare provider; it’s a clinically driven, technology-enhanced, and customer-focused organization. With offices strategically located in Wheeling, Charleston and Massillon, OH, The Health Plan manages and improves the health and well-being of its members with a comprehensive line of managed care products and services. These offerings are designed to provide innovative healthcare benefits and plans at a reasonable cost across the mid-Atlantic region and nationally.

Core Values That Define The Health Plan:

The Health Plan’s success is rooted in its unwavering commitment to core values that guide every aspect of its operations:

Advancing Quality of Care: The organization prioritizes advancing care by promoting the best available practices for providers and members.

Superior Service: The Health Plan sets the highest standards for personal respect, courtesy, and compassion, ensuring excellent service to its members, providers, and other healthcare systems.

Innovation and Growth: Committed to growing through innovation, creativity and hard work, The Health Plan constantly seeks new and effective ways to enhance the well-being of its members.

Integrity and Respect: The organization upholds the highest level of integrity and respect, fostering positive relationships with employees, members, providers and partners through honesty, sincerity and determination.

Community Support: The Health Plan recognizes the importance of giving back to the communities it serves, ensuring that its products and services positively impact the well-being of each community.

Positive Employee Atmosphere: By providing a positive atmosphere for its employees, The Health Plan fosters personal growth opportunities that align with the needs of the company, clients and members.

In saying #YesWV, The Health Plan reaffirms its commitment to the health and well-being of West Virginians and signifies its dedication to building healthier, more connected communities. With a legacy spanning 40 years, The Health Plan is a trusted partner in health, embodying its core values and positively impacting lives across the mid-Atlantic region and beyond.