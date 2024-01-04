Submit Release
Candelaria Announces Change in Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candelaria Mining Corp. (TSX-V: CAND, OTC PINK: CDELF) (the “Company”) announces, effective January 1, 2024, Mr. Sam Wong has resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Wong’s replacement will be announced in due course.

During this time, Mr. Hector Felix Gonzalez Ramirez, the Company’s interim CEO, will temporarily be appointed to be the interim CFO.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Hector Felix Gonzalez Ramirez
CFO
