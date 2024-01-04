Port of Oakland, Parsons and Partners Launch New App to Improve Port Operations

CHANTILLY, Va., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) today joins the Port of Oakland, California, Advent eModal, Mobile Programming and key stakeholders to announce the launch of the Freight Intelligent Transportation System (FITS) at the Port.



Since 2020, Parsons has worked closely with the Alameda County Transportation Commission (CTC), Port staff, the City of Oakland, the California Department of Transportation, and subcontractors including Advent eModal, Mobile Programming, Elite Transportation Group, Kalmar, Wisetech Global, QuayChain, Bear Electric, and Iteris, to develop and implement the FITS solution. Construction and system integration is now complete, and the Port of Oakland is entering the ongoing operations and maintenance (O&M) phase.

"This has been a true team effort, and we are grateful to the Port of Oakland as well as all of the partnering agencies and subcontractors who joined us in delivering this revolutionary smart port system," said Mark Fialkowski, president, Infrastructure North America for Parsons. "We look forward to continuing our work with the Port and partners to enhance the efficiency and reliability of goods movement in the seaport area, empowered by the company’s proven integrated traffic management solutions."

Parsons’ award-winning advanced traffic management software (ATMS) solution, iNET®, integrates with an enhanced version of the SecūrSpace smart parking system and a new custom GoPort website and mobile application for iOS and Android, to create a fully functional operating system. This system combines innovative technologies to improve the efficiency, safety, operations, circulation and reliability of truck and rail access.

“The launch of the Freight Intelligent Transportation System is a bold new step forward for the Port of Oakland,” said Port of Oakland Maritime Director, Bryan Brandes. “This gives us real-time visibility on goods movement. Our customers will be able to move cargo through the port more efficiently and securely. We appreciate our partners who have worked to implement this critical technology at the Oakland Seaport.”

“Congratulations to Danny Wan, executive director, Bryan Brandes, director of maritime, and the dedicated Port of Oakland team on this great achievement,” said David Casey, senior vice president of commercial strategy with Advent eModal. “The port community and broader supply chain ecosystem stand to benefit from this collaborative initiative, driven by the Port’s leadership. We look forward to working alongside Parsons, the Port, and the other subcontracting providers to turn this visionary project into a reality.”

"This collaboration between the Port of Oakland, Parsons, Advent, and Alameda CTC represents a strategic alliance set to redefine transportation management through our cutting-edge Oakland Portal Mobile App and Website," said Ishwari Singh, CEO of Mobile Programming.

Now entering the next phase of the project, the Port of Oakland has selected Parsons and its team to provide operations and maintenance of the FITS program. The five-year contract will expand the tasks of Parsons’ existing role as the FITS system integrator to include 24/7 operations and maintenance for the FITS devices and applications.

In addition, Parsons and its partners will leverage artificial intelligence with video and data analytics to predict freight wait times and develop predictive models around road blockages at train crossings. The data collected will also be used to create customized dashboards for custom border protection and port shipment tracking.

Parsons’ iNET® is the Smart Mobility Platform that cities, states, and municipalities around the world rely on to help improve the management, efficiency, and safety of their transportation networks. With more than 100 cutting-edge deployments, Parsons’ technologies connect thousands of devices and traffic signals to help improve mobility.

To learn more about Parsons’ intelligent transportation solutions, visit parsons.com/intelligent-transportation-solutions/

About Parsons:

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:

Chelsie McKittrick

+1 512.719.6877

Chelsie.McKittrick@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+1 703.775.6191

Dave.Spille@parsons.com