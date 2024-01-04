Andy Feinstein Leads Free Tour of Arcata Marsh, Rain or Shine

Press release from the Friends of the Arcata Marsh:
[Photo from the Friends of the Arcata Marsh website]
Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, January 6. Meet leader Andy Feinstein at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk on the ecology of the Marsh. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
