A Protocol for Ayluga Natural Life Park Project Signed Between EMU, Municipality of Famagusta and MAKAMER

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Municipality of Famagusta and Famagusta Women’s Centre Association (MAKAMER) signed a collaboration protocol concerning the Ayluga Wetlands located in Çanakale region of Famagusta. With the signed protocol, parties agreed on launching a natural life park in the Ayluga Wetlands region which would provide a relaxing atmosphere for the members of the society where they can observe the natural beauties of the region. The protocol was signed on Wednesday, 3 January, 2024 at 03:00 p.m. at EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç’s office. EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç, Famagusta Mayor Dr. Süleyman Uluçay and the Director of MAKAKER Sıdıka Özdoğan signed the said protocol. EMU Faculty of Architecture, Department of Architecture academic staff member and Project Coordinator on behalf of EMU Assoc. Prof. Dr. Müge Rıza, MAKAMER Environment Committee Representative and Project Coordinator on behalf of MAKAMER Pelin Üretici and, Secretariat of MAKAMER Serap Akalınlar were also present during the signing session.

“EMU Fulfills its Responsibilities towards the Community”

Delivering a speech during the signing session, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç noted that EMU has responsibilities towards the community and that it continues to increase and improve the collaborations signed with non-governmental organizations. Reminding that Ayluga Wetlands region is one of the distinguished spots of Famagusta, Prof. Dr. Kılıç stated that the project concerning the improvement of the region is a significant step taken within this context. Moreover, Prof. Dr. Kılıç expressed that, EMU will continue to provide support by using the fund of knowledge it has gained throughout its journey over the last 40 years. Thanking everyone who have contributed to the preparation process of the protocol, Prof. Dr. Kılıç wished the protocol to be beneficial for all.

“The Project will provide Important Contributions to the City and the Community”

Also speaking at the signing session, Famagusta Mayor Dr. Süleyman Uluçay stated that Famagusta is one of the richest regions on the island in terms of wetlands and, that the protocol to be signed with EMU and MAKAMER would provide important contributions to the city and the community. Emphasizing the importance of EMU’s existence in the higher education sector of the country as well as its critical role not only for the city of Famagusta but also for the other higher education institutions in the country, Dr. Uluçay called on the public to consider this characteristic of EMU when dealing with the government and state. Thanking everyone who had a part in the preparation process of the protocol, Dr. Uluçay wished for a protocol beneficial for all.

“We Thank Everyone who has contributed to the Project”

Mentioning that they have been monitoring the process related to the Ayluga wetlands since 2017, MAKAMER Director Sıdıka Özdoğan pointed out that despite making progress at times, certain factors such as the pandemic have caused delays in the project, and she discussed the challenges the association has faced during this period. Özdoğan conveyed that, in addition to various awareness projects aimed at fostering the wetlands’ ownership and a sense of belonging among the local community, they have been working with a committee consisting of members of the local community, including the regional mukhtar of Çanakkale, and two MAKAMER members. Özdoğan expressed gratitude to everyone, especially EMU and Municipality of Famagusta, who collaborated with MAKAMER and contributed to the project during this process.