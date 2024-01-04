Press Releases

01/04/2024

Governor Lamont Announces Application Period Opens for Next Round of Connecticut's Nonprofit Security Grant Program

Nonprofit Organizations Must Submit Applications to the State by March 1, 2024

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that his administration is preparing to release up to $5 million in state grants to help nonprofit organizations in Connecticut with the costs of implementing infrastructure upgrades that improve security and safety at their facilities.

The grants come from the state’s Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which was established by Governor Lamont in 2021. The program provides financial assistance for infrastructure improvements to 501(c)(3) organizations that are at a heightened risk of being the target of a terrorist attack, hate crime, or violent act. It is administered by the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection’s Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security (DEMHS).

This will become the third round of grants released under the program. A total of $4,984,576.52 in grants were provided to nonprofits in 2021, and $4,980,410.12 was provided in 2023. Last month, the Connecticut State Bond Commission, which Governor Lamont leads as chairperson, approved an allocation of $5 million to open this third round.

Nonprofits seeking grants under this round must submit applications to DEMHS by March 1, 2024. Applications will be ranked and awarded based on the demonstrated need for security improvement.

“We created this program so that nonprofit organizations, including houses of worship, can receive financial assistance when it comes to the growing needs of public safety and security,” Governor Lamont said. “These are places where people should feel safe and are protected. These organizations provide so many vital services to our communities, and these grants are another way that we can partner with them.”

Eligible nonprofits can receive a maximum of $50,000 per site. Allowable activities include security infrastructure improvements to enhance security and target hardening of eligible nonprofit buildings based on security assessments.

Some examples of equipment that can be purchased with the grants include:

Ballistic glass

Surveillance cameras

Solid core doors

Double door access

Computer-controlled electronic locks

Scan card systems

Entry door buzzer systems

Penetration-resistant vestibules

Panic alarms

Metal detectors

Real-time interoperable communications and multimedia sharing infrastructure

For more information on the program, including application materials, visit portal.ct.gov/DEMHS/Grants/Nonprofit-Security-Grant-Program-Overview/Connecticut-Nonprofit-Security-Grant-Program.