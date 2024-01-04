Submit Release
AB895 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary - 2024-01-04

WISCONSIN, January 4 - An Act to create 895.053 of the statutes; Relating to: creating a civil cause of action against the owner or operator of a social media website that restricts religious or political speech. (FE)

Status: A - Judiciary

