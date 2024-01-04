Submit Release
AB899 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Campaigns and Elections - 2024-01-04

WISCONSIN, January 4 - An Act to repeal 5.025, 5.05 (1e), 5.05 (2m) (c) 5. a. to c., 5.05 (2m) (d) 1., 5.05 (5f), 5.93, 7.41 (5), 12.01 (2), 15.06 (1) (d), 15.06 (2) (b) 1., 15.06 (3) (a) 5., 15.61, 19.42 (10) (a), 19.42 (13) (p), 20.510 (intro.) and (1) (title) and 230.08 (2) (eL); to renumber 15.06 (2) (b) 2., 20.510 (1) (bm), 20.510 (1) (br), 20.510 (1) (c), 20.510 (1) (d), 20.510 (1) (e), 20.510 (1) (jn), 20.510 (1) (m), 20.510 (1) (t) and 20.510 (1) (x); to renumber and amend 5.05 (2m) (c) 5. (intro.), 5.05 (2m) (d) 2., 20.510 (1) (a), 20.510 (1) (be), 20.510 (1) (g), 20.510 (1) (h) and 20.510 (1) (jm); to consolidate, renumber and amend 12.01 (intro.) and (1); to amend 5.01 (4) (a), 5.05 (title), 5.05 (1) (intro.), 5.05 (1) (b), 5.05 (1) (c), 5.05 (2m) (a), 5.05 (2m) (c) 2., 5.05 (2m) (c) 4., 5.05 (2m) (c) 6., 5.05 (2m) (c) 7., 5.05 (2m) (c) 9., 5.05 (2m) (c) 10., 5.05 (2m) (c) 11., 5.05 (2m) (c) 12., 5.05 (2m) (c) 13., 5.05 (2m) (c) 14., 5.05 (2m) (c) 15., 5.05 (2m) (c) 16., 5.05 (2m) (c) 17., 5.05 (2m) (c) 18., 5.05 (2m) (e), 5.05 (2m) (f) (intro.), 5.05 (2m) (f) 1., 5.05 (2m) (f) 2., 5.05 (2m) (h), 5.05 (2m) (i), 5.05 (2m) (k), 5.05 (2q), 5.05 (2w), 5.05 (3d), 5.05 (3g), 5.05 (4), 5.05 (5e), 5.05 (5s) (intro.), (a), (am), (b), (bm), (c), (d), (e) (intro.), 1., 2. and (f), 5.05 (5t), 5.05 (6a), 5.05 (7), 5.05 (9), 5.05 (10), 5.05 (11), 5.05 (12), 5.05 (13) (a), 5.05 (13) (b), 5.05 (13) (c), 5.05 (13) (d) (intro.), 5.05 (14), 5.05 (15), 5.05 (16), 5.05 (17), 5.05 (18), 5.055, 5.056, 5.06 (1), 5.06 (2), 5.06 (4), 5.06 (5), 5.06 (6), 5.06 (7), 5.06 (8), 5.06 (9), 5.061 (1), 5.061 (2), 5.061 (3), 5.061 (4), 5.25 (4), 5.35 (6) (a) 2m., 5.35 (6) (a) 4a., 5.35 (6) (a) 4b., 5.35 (6) (a) 5., 5.35 (6) (b), 5.40 (5m), 5.40 (7), 5.51 (6), 5.51 (8), 5.58 (1b) (bm), 5.58 (1b) (cm), 5.58 (2), 5.58 (2m), 5.60 (1) (b), 5.60 (3) (ag), 5.60 (5) (ar), 5.60 (6) (a), 5.60 (8) (am), 5.62 (1) (a), 5.62 (1) (b) 1., 5.62 (2) (a), 5.62 (3), 5.62 (4) (ar), 5.62 (4) (b), 5.64 (1) (ag), 5.64 (1) (b), 5.64 (1) (es), 5.64 (2), 5.655 (3), 5.72, 5.83, 5.87 (2), 5.905 (2), 5.905 (3), 5.905 (4), 5.91 (intro.), 5.95, 6.06, 6.22 (4) (d), 6.22 (6), 6.24 (3), 6.24 (4) (d), 6.24 (5), 6.24 (6), 6.275 (1) (intro.), 6.275 (1) (f), 6.275 (2), 6.276 (2), 6.276 (3), 6.29 (2) (am), 6.30 (4), 6.30 (5), 6.32, 6.33 (1), 6.33 (5) (a), 6.33 (5) (b), 6.34 (2m), 6.34 (4), 6.35 (2), 6.36 (1) (a) (intro.), 6.36 (1) (a) 4., 6.36 (1) (a) 9., 6.36 (1) (am), 6.36 (1) (b) 1. a., 6.36 (1) (b) 1. b., 6.36 (1) (bm), 6.36 (1) (bn), 6.36 (1) (d), 6.36 (1) (e), 6.36 (1) (f), 6.36 (2) (a), 6.36 (6), 6.47 (1) (ag), 6.47 (1) (am) 2., 6.47 (1) (dm), 6.47 (2), 6.47 (3), 6.50 (1) (intro.), 6.50 (2), 6.50 (2g), 6.50 (2r) (intro.), 6.50 (2r) (b), 6.50 (2r) (h), 6.50 (7), 6.55 (2) (a) (intro.), 6.55 (2) (cs), 6.55 (3) (b), 6.56 (3), 6.56 (3m), 6.56 (4), 6.56 (7), 6.57, 6.79 (1m), 6.86 (2) (a), 6.86 (2m) (a), 6.86 (3) (a) 1., 6.869, 6.87 (3) (d), 6.875 (5), 6.92 (1), 6.925, 6.95, 6.96, 6.97 (1), 7.03 (1) (a), 7.03 (1) (b), 7.03 (2), 7.08 (intro.), 7.08 (1), 7.08 (2) (a), 7.08 (2) (d), 7.08 (3) (intro.), 7.08 (3) (a), 7.08 (4), 7.08 (6), 7.10 (1) (a), 7.10 (2), 7.10 (3) (a), 7.10 (4), 7.10 (7), 7.10 (8), 7.10 (9), 7.10 (10), 7.15 (1) (e), 7.15 (1) (g), 7.15 (1m), 7.15 (8), 7.15 (9), 7.15 (10), 7.15 (13), 7.30 (2) (c), 7.30 (4) (e), 7.30 (6) (b), 7.31, 7.315 (1) (a), 7.315 (2), 7.315 (3), 7.38 (5), 7.52 (1) (a), 7.60 (4) (a), 7.60 (5), 7.70 (1), 7.70 (3) (a), (b), (c), (d), (e), (g), (h) and (i), 7.70 (5), 8.07, 8.10 (6) (a), 8.12 (1), 8.12 (2), 8.12 (3), 8.15 (8) (a), 8.16 (2) (b), 8.16 (7), 8.17 (9) (a), 8.17 (12), 8.18 (2), 8.185 (1), 8.185 (2), 8.185 (3), 8.19 (1), 8.19 (3), 8.20 (7), 8.30 (2m), 8.40 (3), 8.50 (1) (a), 8.50 (1) (b), 8.50 (1) (d), 8.50 (3) (e), 9.01 (1) (a) 1., 9.01 (1) (a) 4., 9.01 (1) (ag) 2., 9.01 (1) (ag) 4., 9.01 (1) (ar) 2., 9.01 (1) (ar) 3., 9.01 (5) (a), 9.01 (5) (bm), 9.01 (5) (c), 9.01 (6) (a), 9.01 (7) (a), 9.01 (8) (a), 9.01 (8) (c), 9.01 (8) (d), 9.01 (10), 10.01 (1), 10.01 (2) (intro.), 10.02 (1), 10.02 (2) (c), 10.02 (3) (intro.), 10.06 (1), 10.06 (2) (a), 10.06 (2) (b), 10.06 (2) (e), 10.06 (2) (h), 10.06 (2) (k), 12.13 (5) (a), 12.13 (5) (b) (intro.), 12.13 (5) (b) 3., 13.123 (3) (b) 2., 13.23, 14.38 (10m), 15.01 (2), 15.06 (5), 15.06 (6), 15.06 (10), 16.79 (2), 16.96 (3) (b), 17.17 (1), 17.17 (4), 19.43 (4), 19.85 (1) (h), 19.851 (title), 19.851 (1), 20.505 (1) (d), 20.575 (1) (g), 20.575 (1) (ka), 38.16 (3) (br) 3., 49.165 (4) (a), 59.605 (3) (a) 3., 67.05 (3) (b), 67.05 (6), 85.61 (1), 117.20 (2), 117.27 (2) (b) (intro.), 121.91 (3) (c), 165.93 (4) (a), 198.08 (10), 200.09 (11) (am) 2., 200.09 (11) (am) 3., 227.03 (6), 227.52 (6), 301.03 (20m), 342.06 (1) (eg), 343.027, 343.11 (2m), 343.14 (2j), 343.50 (8) (c) 3., 756.04 (2) (c) 1., 778.135, 978.05 (1) and 978.05 (2); and to create 5.05 (5fm) of the statutes; Relating to: dissolving the Elections Commission, requiring the secretary of state to administer elections, and granting rule-making authority. 