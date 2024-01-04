AB894 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on State Affairs - 2024-01-04
WISCONSIN, January 4 - An Act to renumber 19.579 (2); and to create 19.576, 19.579 (2) (b) and 20.935 of the statutes; Relating to: prohibiting state agency employees, state elected officials, federal government agency employees, and certain state individuals holding a national office from influencing social media Internet sites to censor users and providing a penalty. (FE)
Status: A - State Affairs
Important Actions (newest first)
